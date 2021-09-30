The rappers come to shop for jewellery. Icebox turns on the cameras.

More hip-hop customers followed the oodles, many of whom found the icebox more welcoming than other jewelry options in town. Zaheer said, “You think of the guy in Atlanta who comes with a bunch of tattoos, smells like a little bit of shit, gets scared for a long time — he goes to nine out of 10 places, they Showing him no respect.” “We’re here to honor them from the moment they walk into the store.”

Icebox became a wrapper safe place and playground. Soulja Boy and Wiz Khalifa filmed themselves coming into the store for a video posted online. In the mid-2010s, when Instagram was becoming ubiquitous as a tool for social documentation, “we began to see celebrities posting their photos with other celebrities in iceboxes,” Mo said. Every week, a number of stars flocked to the store, many of whom were bringing their own videographers to create the content.

The store began posting short videos of its own on Instagram, and longer-format YouTube videos, now known as it, in 2018. It is typical that one or more brothers will be seen in the clip, but basically, “none of us wanted to be in the picture, we always fought about who was going to be in it,” Zaheer said. “We care more about family business heritage than our personal name.”

Now, they’re regulars, whether it’s helping to sell expensive pieces, making small talk to comfort customers, or sometimes even cleaning the jewelry themselves: “Most of the time you’re the owner of the car dealership to get the car. Let’s not see the details,” Rafi said. “Anyone should be able to do anything.”

The videos are largely scriptless, although there are themes or set pieces, especially with rappers who have appeared in several. In between are eye-catching glamor shots of necklaces, rings and watches. For some rappers, an icebox video has become a semi-official part of their press run, with some arriving in stores weeks before the album’s release to shop and film the extravaganza. On YouTube, Icebox videos typically garner 500,000 to 2 million views, depending on the guest’s popularity.

Artists are given unofficial approval on the video. “It is our responsibility to make sure that whatever material is going out, they feel comfortable,” Mo said.