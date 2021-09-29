The Razer Blade 15 Advanced is $600 off at Best Buy today

Despite not being the latest model, the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced still offers plenty of power, which makes it worth considering its current, $600 discount at Best Buy. Although we saw even deeper discounts on the 15-inch laptop earlier this month, bringing it down to $1,600, today’s $1,800 price is a solid deal for a laptop with an RTX 2070 Super graphics chip and a faster 300Hz There is a refresh rate display. It even comes packaged with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, allowing you to give your new hardware a number of benchmark tests.

There are a lot of options when it comes to gaming laptops, but it’s hard to beat the Razer Blade 15 Advanced in terms of performance and portability. Read our 2020 Razer Blade 15 Advanced review.

The Anker Nebula Capsule Max is a great way to watch movies in your backyard or even while camping. The small, can-sized projector has a built-in battery for up to four hours of playback and comes equipped with Android 8.1, so you can download and stream content from YouTube or Netflix in 720p without having to connect the device to an external source. Weighing in at just 1.6 pounds, the Anker Nebula Capsule Max is a great companion for any camping trip or backyard movie night, whether you want to project a 100-inch image on your wall or something smaller. Normally $470, it’s currently available on Amazon for $399, the second best price ever.

Aukey’s Basix Pro Wireless Power Bank – currently on sale at Aukey for $20 with promo code VERGE20 – One of the most versatile power banks we’ve come across recently. The slim battery packs up to 20,000mAh of juice and can deliver up to 10 watts of power to any of your Qi-compatible devices, so you can charge a device like the iPhone 11 up to four times. The compact device comes with USB-C and USB-A ports that deliver up to 18 watts of power, a kickstand that allows it to function as a charging stand, and a handy LED readout that displays the pack’s current charge level. notes at the press of a button. While the Bank does need to be plugged in to charge, not having to worry about where you left the cord for your phone when it’s on its last legs is certainly handy.

If you’re looking for a capable pair of headphones, the Beyerdynamic Lagoon might be for you. These classy and durable headphones can last up to 45 hours on a single charge—or 24.5 hours with active noise cancellation—and can be controlled with voice commands or their touch-sensitive ear cups. The LED lighting inside the ear cups is more functional than decorative, and changes color to indicate battery level and Bluetooth pairing status. These headphones are great for anyone who’s in the market for a solid pair of cans and right now, they’re available at Newegg with promo code for their lowest price ever ($150) 972HRFCL88.

If those huge file sizes made your Xbox feel a little heavy, this external hard drive from Western Digital is currently available at Best Buy for $150, the best price ever. The 1TB drive is optimized for Xbox consoles, but thanks to USB 3.0 connectivity, it’s also compatible with PCs. The drive uses a slower HDD and is capped at 400MB/s transfer speeds, but that shouldn’t be too much of a problem unless you’re regularly transferring massive amounts of files. There are certainly faster drives on the market, but the WD Gaming Drive is a great option for those looking to quickly expand the storage capacity of their Xbox or PC.

