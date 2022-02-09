The real reason behind the arrest of munmun dutta aka babita ji taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah.

statement against scheduled caste and society

Munmun Dutta released a YouTube video on 9 January 2021. Where he made a controversial remark against scheduled castes and society. After this video surfaced, Rajat Kalsan, a Dalit rights activist from Hansi, filed a case against Munmun on 13 May 2021.

Case against Munmun Dutta

In connection with this, Munmun Dutta had to come to Hansi. On 22 September 2021, Munmun Dutta filed a petition in the court and appealed to quash the case, which was rejected by the Supreme Court. Munmun then approached the Punjab High Court for help and was directed to appear before the investigating officers on February 4.

Munmun Dutta said no arrest

Regarding this whole matter, Munmun Dutta has said in an interview in his clarification that it was a routine inquiry. No arrest. I was arrested, it is just a rumour. The policemen of Hansi police station interrogated me for two and a half hours related to the case.

Munmun Dutta saddened by the news of his arrest

Munmun told that I was treated well there. I also presented my attitude in the right way in front of the policemen. I am pained that such rumors are being spread about the case. This is emotional for me.