Entertainment

The real reason behind the arrest of munmun dutta aka babita ji taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah.

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
The real reason behind the arrest of munmun dutta aka babita ji taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah.
Written by admin
The real reason behind the arrest of munmun dutta aka babita ji taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah.

The real reason behind the arrest of munmun dutta aka babita ji taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah.

statement against scheduled caste and society

statement against scheduled caste and society

Munmun Dutta released a YouTube video on 9 January 2021. Where he made a controversial remark against scheduled castes and society. After this video surfaced, Rajat Kalsan, a Dalit rights activist from Hansi, filed a case against Munmun on 13 May 2021.

Case against Munmun Dutta

Case against Munmun Dutta

In connection with this, Munmun Dutta had to come to Hansi. On 22 September 2021, Munmun Dutta filed a petition in the court and appealed to quash the case, which was rejected by the Supreme Court. Munmun then approached the Punjab High Court for help and was directed to appear before the investigating officers on February 4.

Munmun Dutta said no arrest

Munmun Dutta said no arrest

Regarding this whole matter, Munmun Dutta has said in an interview in his clarification that it was a routine inquiry. No arrest. I was arrested, it is just a rumour. The policemen of Hansi police station interrogated me for two and a half hours related to the case.

Munmun Dutta saddened by the news of his arrest

Munmun Dutta saddened by the news of his arrest

Munmun told that I was treated well there. I also presented my attitude in the right way in front of the policemen. I am pained that such rumors are being spread about the case. This is emotional for me.

#real #reason #arrest #munmun #dutta #aka #babita #taarak #mehta #ooltah #chashmah

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Shahnaz Gill may return to work soon, he had to shoot with Diljit Dosanjh

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment