The recommendations made by Narendra Modi as CM, will they be implemented, on the question of anchor, BJP spokesperson started talking here and there.

The debate in the country regarding agricultural laws continues even today. The government may have spoken of taking it back, but the farmers are still standing against the government on many other issues. Regarding this, in a TV debate, BJP spokespersons started talking here and there on reminding them of the old recommendations of PM Modi.

In fact, in the show named Dangal on Aaj Tak, Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma and BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam were seen getting confused with each other. After this, Gaurav Sawant, who was present as an anchor, asked the BJP spokesperson whether the recommendations made when the Prime Minister was the Chief Minister, should those recommendations be made into law?

Zafar Islam seemed to be stuck on this question. He stuck and said – That is why the Prime Minister also announced this committee. Simultaneously, in the same address we also said that we constitute the committee. From 2011…today which are running in 2021. Whatever is there in that committee, the solution will be taken out. Apart from whatever the MSP is, you have heard other demands. All the things at once will sit with the farmer brothers. Our mind is very clear, we will end all the issues by sitting with them”.

Let us tell you that in 2011, then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi met the then PM Manmohan Singh and raised some issues related to farmers. Then Modi had come with this demand on behalf of a group related to consumer affairs. Modi himself was the chairman of that group. 20 recommendations were made in this report, including the MSP. The opposition has already been an attacker on the Modi government regarding this.

At the same time, before the BJP spokesperson, Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said in this debate show on the question of withdrawing the agricultural laws that the BJP is going to get clean in the elections. Due to this fear, the government has decided to withdraw three agriculture laws, otherwise the laws would have been withdrawn a year ago.