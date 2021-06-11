The red PS5 controller is a different red to the red Xbox Series X controller



Whereas the PS5’s divisive two-tone design has led some to swap out massive items of plastic for a extra unified look, this month did not less than see Sony launch some official new colour choices for the glorious DualSense controller. There at the moment are “cosmic red” and “midnight black” fashions which may enchantment to you greater than the black and white default.

The black controller doesn’t appear all that attention-grabbing, however as a fan of red objects I ordered the red one in to see the way it seems to be in particular person. The colour is truly fairly uncommon — Sony’s advertising and marketing information locations the controller in entrance of a shiny red nebula, in line with the “cosmic red” title, and it’s a fairly good match.

Principally, it’s a little pinker than you may anticipate, falling someplace between crimson, ruby, and raspberry. I feel it seems to be good with the black trim and manages to really feel acceptable for the PS5’s aesthetic.

And sure, the tiny PlayStation symbols microtexture is again, although it’s nonetheless just about unattainable to see with the bare eye:

Sony is fairly sluggish to launch its first PS5 controller colour variations. Microsoft had black, white, and blue choices accessible at the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S, and shortly adopted up with red, yellow, and camo choices.

I’ve the red Series X controller too, and it’s a rather more easy, primary-color shade than the PS5. The distinction is clear after they’re subsequent to one another.

The red and black PS5 controllers are out this week in Japan and ought to be accessible subsequent week in North America, although like the PS5 itself it’ll in all probability be troublesome to discover inventory. The black model prices $69.99, whereas the red model is for some inexplicable motive $5 dearer at $74.99.