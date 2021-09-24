The rejection of Bolsonaro’s Kovid vaccine hit NY. created awkwardness in
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday defended the use of ineffective drugs to treat the coronavirus at the United Nations General Assembly and pushed back criticism of his government’s environmental record.
Brazil’s far-right president said doctors should have more leeway in administering untested drugs for Covid-19, adding that he was among those seeking “off-label” treatment with an anti-malarial pill. who were found to be ineffective for treatment. Disease.
“History and science will hold everyone accountable,” said Mr Bolsonaro, who has been widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic in South America’s largest country.
Mr Bolsonaro’s decision not to vaccinate against the coronavirus has grown into a big one in his first few days in New York. It made for an awkward moment on Monday during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who praised the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed at the University of Oxford.
“Get the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Mr Johnson said during his meeting with the Brazilian president. “I’ve had it twice.”
Mr Bolsonaro pointed to himself and said: “Not yet.”
Brazil’s president has led one of the world’s most critical responses to the pandemic. Mr Bolsonaro has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus, raiding against quarantine measures and was fined for refusing to wear a mask in the capital.
His government was slow to secure access to coronavirus vaccines, even as the virus engulfed hospitals across the country. Kovid-19 has killed more than 590,000 people in Brazil.
Mr Bolsonaro, who had a mild case of Covid-19 in July last year, has said he is in no hurry to get the shot. Earlier this year, the president said he was undecided about getting a vaccine.
“After the last Brazilian vaccination, if there is an additional shot, I will decide whether I am vaccinated or not,” he said in a televised video.
Their unaffiliated situation has caused logistical problems when it comes to finding a place to eat in New York, where restaurants require that patrons show proof of vaccination for indoor seating. Mr. Bolsonaro and his traveling party are pushing governance forward. On Sunday, one of his ministers posted a picture on Twitter of the president and several top aides eating pizza standing on the street.
“A great dinner in NYC,” joked Minister Luiz Ramos.
On Tuesday, Mr Bolsonaro began his speech by telling the gathering that his nation was portrayed unfairly in the press.
“I have come here to show Brazil which is different from what is shown in the newspapers and on television,” he said. “Brazil has changed, and a lot, since we took office in January 2019.”
Mr. Bolsonaro’s government has weakened enforcement of environmental laws and hollowed out the agencies responsible for enforcing them. Yet on Tuesday he argued that Brazil should be commended for how many of its forests remain intact and said the country can sustainably develop land in environmentally important regions such as the Amazon.
“The future of green jobs lies in Brazil,” he said.
