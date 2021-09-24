The rejection of Bolsonaro’s Kovid vaccine hit NY. created awkwardness in

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday defended the use of ineffective drugs to treat the coronavirus at the United Nations General Assembly and pushed back criticism of his government’s environmental record.

Brazil’s far-right president said doctors should have more leeway in administering untested drugs for Covid-19, adding that he was among those seeking “off-label” treatment with an anti-malarial pill. who were found to be ineffective for treatment. Disease.

“History and science will hold everyone accountable,” said Mr Bolsonaro, who has been widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic in South America’s largest country.

Mr Bolsonaro’s decision not to vaccinate against the coronavirus has grown into a big one in his first few days in New York. It made for an awkward moment on Monday during a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who praised the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed at the University of Oxford.