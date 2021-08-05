The Relay Curse Continues for the U.S. Men

TOKYO – The disappointment for American athletics, especially in the men’s field, continued in familiar fashion on Thursday, when four of the world’s fastest sprinters failed to advance to the relay race final 4×100 meters.

The American disappointment continued a few minutes later, as Jamaican Hansle Parchment beat world champion Grant Holloway in the 110-meter hurdles. Holloway took the lead early but couldn’t hang on. Ronald Levy of Jamaica won the bronze medal, relegating Devon Allen of the United States to fourth.

The relay crystallized a performance by the American men in the quickly derailed Olympic track competition.

A poor start from Trayvon Bromell – who was the fastest man in the world before those Olympics – and a botched handover weighed on the Americans in the relay, despite unparalleled depth in the sprint.