The Report on Cuomo and the Calls to Resign: What to Know

Mr. Cuomo replied that “the facts are very different from what has been described”.

“I have never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public. It’s just not who I am, and it’s not who I have ever been.

Here are a few things to know:

The report included previously unreported allegations of harassment.

Investigators said 11 women accused Cuomo of a series of inappropriate behavior, and nine of them are current or former state employees. At least two of them had yet to speak publicly: a female state soldier about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s protection and an employee of an energy company.

The report states that Mr. Cuomo “sexually harassed” the anonymous soldier “on several occasions” after she joined the detail, including running a hand over his stomach when she held the door open for him during the show. ‘event in 2019 and swiping his finger. behind his back in an elevator. “I felt completely raped,” she told investigators.

National Grid employee Virginia Limmiatis told investigators Mr. Cuomo touched her chest and put his hand between her shoulder and her breasts at an event in 2017.