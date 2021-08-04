The Report on Cuomo and the Calls to Resign: What to Know
The conclusions of the investigation were eagerly awaited.
They were released on Tuesday: Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including current and former public servants, in violation of state and federal laws, according to a report by the New State Attorney General York, Letitia James.
Mr. Cuomo replied that “the facts are very different from what has been described”.
“I have never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances,” he said. “I am 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public. It’s just not who I am, and it’s not who I have ever been.
Here are a few things to know:
The report included previously unreported allegations of harassment.
Investigators said 11 women accused Cuomo of a series of inappropriate behavior, and nine of them are current or former state employees. At least two of them had yet to speak publicly: a female state soldier about the details of Mr. Cuomo’s protection and an employee of an energy company.
[Read more from our full coverage of the investigation — and see a copy of the report.]
The report states that Mr. Cuomo “sexually harassed” the anonymous soldier “on several occasions” after she joined the detail, including running a hand over his stomach when she held the door open for him during the show. ‘event in 2019 and swiping his finger. behind his back in an elevator. “I felt completely raped,” she told investigators.
National Grid employee Virginia Limmiatis told investigators Mr. Cuomo touched her chest and put his hand between her shoulder and her breasts at an event in 2017.
And finally: Major changes to vaccine rules
Emma G. Fitzsimmons of The Times writes:
New York City will become the first U.S. city to require proof of vaccination for a variety of activities for workers and customers – indoor restaurants, gyms and movie theaters – in a move meant to pressure people into themselves. get vaccinated, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Tuesday.
The rules will begin on August 16 and will begin to apply in mid-September, when schools are expected to reopen and more workers may return to their Manhattan offices.
“It is a miraculous place literally full of wonders,” said de Blasio. “If you are vaccinated, this will all open up to you. But if you are not vaccinated, unfortunately you will not be able to participate in a lot of things.
But some health experts have suggested the measures may not go far enough.
The vaccine requirement marks a new chapter in New York City’s fight against the coronavirus. With the spread of the more contagious Delta variant, the average number of daily cases has risen to more than 1,300, about six times the number in June.
Mr de Blasio’s announcement came a day after he refused to set an indoor mask mandate, even as more cities and at least one state did. Instead, he prioritized vaccination, forcing city workers to get vaccinated or tested and encouraging vaccines for the public with a $ 100 cash offer.
A similar warrant was issued in France last month, prompting millions to make appointments for vaccines, but also leading to huge protests.
City officials said inspectors from the Health Ministry and other agencies would enforce the new rules and restaurants could face fines. The logistics of monitoring the city’s 25,000 restaurants and bars could be difficult – and controversial.
Metropolitan Diary: The Shard of Apollo
Dear Diary:
In the early 1960s, I was a student at the School of American Ballet, the official academy of New York City Ballet. I liked all the dancers in the company, but Jacques d’Amboise was my favorite. It was seeing him in “Apollo” by Balanchine which led me to ballet school.
Forty years later, I was working in London and saw that the National Dance Institute was offering a two-week teacher training program in New York. Jacques had founded the institute in 1976 to give New York school children first-hand experience in the arts.
I knew I was well over the usual recruiting age. A friend who had known Jacques from their beginnings together at City Ballet wrote to him on my behalf and I was accepted into the program.
During our first workshop, Jacques entered the workshop.
“Where’s Kaye’s friend?” ” He shouted.
I pushed my way past the other dancers and stood facing him. I told him how much seeing him dance Apollo on that little downtown stage had meant to me.
He began to hum a few bars of Stravinsky’s score, rising in demi-pointe, his arms encircling his head.
He was Apollo again.
– Madeleine Piepes Nicklin
Illustrated by Agnès Lee. Read more about the metropolitan agenda here.
