The reporter who R. Kelly on his trial and conviction

Last week, R&B superstar R Kelly – one of the most popular musicians of the 1990s and 2000s – was indicted in federal court for his role in an enterprise that accused women and underage girls of sexual abuse. was recruited. He was found guilty of nine counts: racketeering, and eight violations of the Mann Act, a sex trafficking statute.

For more than two decades, allegations of Kelly’s inappropriate sexual behavior were occasionally covered in the press, and sometimes discussed by fans. He was also unsuccessfully tried in 2008 on charges of child pornography. But in recent years, new reporting about his coercive behavior and a documentary giving a voice to his victims has redefined the public narrative surrounding Kelly. Several victims testified against him, as did many people who worked for the star.

On this week’s Popcast, talks about the specifics of Kelly’s trial, the meaning of her sentence, and the long and ongoing quest for fair reimbursement for her victims.