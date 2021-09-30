The resignation of the chairman of OG Media in the midst of the company’s questions

The chairman of the OG Media board resigned on Thursday, saying he lacks experience in “crisis management and investigation” to continue to lead the company.

Mark Larry, a hedge fund manager who also co-owns the Milwaukee Bucks, made the announcement four days after The New York Times reported that someone from Ozzy called a YouTube executive during a conference call with Goldman Sachs bankers. was impersonated. Trying to raise $40 million.

OG chief executive Carlos Watson told The Times that the man was the company’s co-founder and chief operating officer Samir Rao. During the call, the alleged YouTube executive praised Ozzy, saying it was a huge success on the platform. Mr Watson attributed the incident to a mental health crisis. Mr Rao did not respond to questions about his role over the call.

“I believe that moving forward Ozzie needs experience in areas such as crisis management and investigation, where I do not have specialized expertise,” Mr Larry said in an emailed statement. “For the same reason, I have resigned from the board of the company. I remain an investor in the company and wish it all the best for the future.”