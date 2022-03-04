The results of ATMA 2022 for the February session have been announced at atmaaims.com, the direct link is here

The results of the February session of the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), the governing body of ATMA, have been released on 04 March 2022. Students appearing for the ATMA February Session Exam can view their results (ATMA 2022 results) by visiting the ATMA website atmaaims.com. Candidates are required to enter their login credentials such as PID and password to check the results.The AIMS test (ATMA) for management admissions is conducted several times a year. The ATMA 2022 May Session AI and Live Human Proctor home-based online test was held on February 27. You can see below how to check the results.

Here’s an easy way to learn how to check ATMA results 2022

Step 1: First, visit the official website of AIMS ATMA atmaaims.com.

Step 2: On the home page, click on Candidate Login.

Step 3: Click on the ‘February 27, 2022’ link here.

Step 4: Enter valid login credentials like your PID and password.

Step 5: The ATMA results for the February session will open on the screen.

Step 6: Check it out and download it.

Step 7: Students can take a printout of the result and keep it for further reference.

Here is the direct link to check the result

See the next process here

Explain that name, address, roll number, date of test, departmental scale score out of 100, departmental percentage, total scaled score out of 100, total percentage, chairman’s signature etc. will be mentioned on ATMA 2022 scorecard. The organization will now conduct individual selection process, which includes written aptitude test (WAT), group discussion (GD), and personal interview (PI). Students should be aware that each participating organization issues ATMA cutoff and candidates who complete the cutoff will be called for ATMA counseling process.