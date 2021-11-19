The Rittenhouse Trial Becomes an Avenue for Political Fund-Raising
While the jury is questioning Kyle Rittenhaus’s murder case, fundraising emails from both his supporters and his critics show how politically the case has become a touchstone, as well as a highly charged legal action.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. At the same time, at least one political action committee is using anger at Mr. Rittenhouse to raise funds for progressive candidates.
“Both the plaintiff and my son Kyle’s rescue squad have completed their final argument and I am concerned,” he said. Wendy Rittenhouse, Rittenhouse’s mother, wrote in a fundraising appeal issued Tuesday.
“This corrupt harassment is extremely difficult, and I am contacting you with an emergency request to make sure it does not suffice,” she said in an email. “We’re already expecting a legal cost of about $ 110,000 for November, but if we find 2,500 people to donate in the next 48 hours, we’re fine.”
In another email asking for donations for the fund, David A. It was signed by Clark, a former Milwaukee County Sheriff, and a former spokesman for the pro-Trump Political Action Committee.
Referring to the protests in Kenosha, Wis., After the shooting by Jacob Blake’s police, the email said: “Kyle was there that night, believe me. But instead of putting out the fire, they tried to put it out. Instead of trying to hurt people, he has a medical kit that gives first aid to everyone who needs it. ”
The tone of the emails reflects the way Mr Rittenhaus has become a hero to many on the right and how the outcome of the lawsuit is being integrated into national politics.
On the other side of the spectrum, Collective PAC, a progressive group, used the test on Tuesday to send an email to supporters urging Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat standing for re-election, to donate.
“The truth is that violent white supremacists like Rittenhouse will continue to carry out stupid violence across the country if we don’t hold them accountable,” the email said. “It starts with choosing people who will really fight for justice.”
