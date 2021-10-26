The road will be decided from Glasgow

A week from now, a crucial round of UN climate change talks will begin in Glasgow, and nothing more can be at stake. It is only at the end of this that we will know how far different countries are willing to go to tackle humanity’s greatest challenge.

So is COP26 on its way to success? There are reasons to be optimistic: more than 100 countries, including China, the US and the UK, have already committed to achieving the goal of ‘zero emissions’. Renewable energy is on the rise globally, the wave against fossil fuels is brewing, and the economic costs of not acting on climate change are more evident than ever. If history has taught us anything, no country in negotiations will agree to do more on climate change than it thinks it can do in its own country. In other words, domestic politics drives international dialogue.

What will happen in Glasgow? The first COP or ‘Conference of the Parties’ was held in Berlin in 1995 and will now meet for the 26th time. COP26 will determine the direction of key aspects of the fight against global warming. It will be prominent in how developed countries implemented their commitments under the Paris Agreement to keep global warming below 2 percent? And to what extent will they increase this ambition?

Other issues on the agenda are climate funding to developing countries, climate change adoption and carbon trading regulations. From October 31, hundreds of government representatives will be involved in a two-week-long complex of talks. People from all over the world are involved in the talks. You can imagine that progress may be slow. About two hundred countries had signed the Paris Agreement and it is a unanimous agreement. That is, only one country can stop progress for several hours or days. Those who want to delay action on climate change describe the whole process as nothing but a process where people only talk but do nothing.