The robbery of 5 big museums of the world, which was done in a film style

Today we talk about some of the incidents of theft or dacoity in the world, which were executed in the film style. In these incidents, governments had to suffer not hundreds or thousands of dollars, but billions of dollars. Apart from this, the people of the world were also surprised for a long time by the methods of carrying out the incident. At the same time, the special thing in the incidents was that in most of the thieves neither the thieves were caught nor the stolen goods were recovered.

Louvre Museum Robbery: The incident of robbery was carried out in the year 1911 in this museum present in Paris. This was the same museum in which the famous Monalisa painting of famous painter da Vinci was kept. The museum administration was given the task of making a transparent glass to protect the painting from all sides. It is said that the person doing this work, Vincejo Perugia, stole the painting of the Mona Lisa.

Montreal Robbery: This robbery was carried out in the form of a theft scene in a Hollywood film. In 1972, some robbers entered the Montreal Hall, filled with valuable artifacts and paintings, with guns through the skylight and took three security personnel hostage. After this, about 50 valuable artifacts were looted. According to records, the value of the stolen goods was said to be $2 million.

Boston Isabella Robbery: In March 1990, robbers stole a dozen artifacts worth billions of dollars from Isabella Stewart Hall in Boston. These robbers had entered the hall posing as local police officers. After this, he looted 13 artifacts by taking some people and guards present there. This robbery is considered unique because till date neither the thieves were caught nor the artefacts could be recovered.

Stockholm Museum: In this robbery carried out in the year 2000, the robbers resorted to bomb blasts to distract the attention of the security personnel present in the museum. Amidst the chaos caused by the blasts, miscreants armed with state-of-the-art weapons entered the museum. After this, some other paintings were looted along with valuable paintings of famous painter Way Rembrandt. At that time the cost of these paintings was said to be $ 30 million. After the robbery all the miscreants had managed to escape from the boat.

The Diamond Heist: In 2003, professional robber Leonardo Notarbartolo, along with five accomplices, stormed the Turin school of the Antwerp World Diamond Center in Belgium. The robbery was planned for three years, which was revealed by Leonardo when he was caught. Leonardo stole gold, diamonds, silver and other types of jewelery worth more than $100 million in the theft.

