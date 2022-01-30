The role of Inspector Wagle of ‘Tiranga’ was offered to Naseeruddin Shah-Rajinikanth, saying it was turned down

The Bollywood film ‘Tiranga’ broke all the records at the box office. This film was made on patriotism. The film ‘Tiranga’ was released in the year 1993 and it has been 29 years since its release on 29 January 2022. This film was produced by Mehul Kumar. From the making of the film to its release, there are many such stories, which are very interesting.

At the same time, Nana Patekar was also not the first choice of the makers for the role of Inspector Shivajirao Wagle in the film. The character was earlier offered to Naseeruddin Shah and Rajinikanth. After the refusal of these two actors, Nana Patekar got this character.

Actually, Rajinikanth was the first choice of the makers for the role of Inspector Wagle in the film. He also liked the story of the film, but he refused to work in it. He had refused saying that Rajkumar is also in the film and he does not feel like working with him.

After Rajinikanth’s refusal, Naseeruddin Shah was approached for the role. He too refused to do the film. He had told Mehul, ‘Mehul ji, I will not be attached to Rajkumar ji. At that time everyone was scared to work with Rajkumar and that is why Naseeruddin Shah and Rajinikanth also refused to work with him.

After this Mehul went to Nana Patekar taking the role of Inspector Wagle but he also said that he does not do commercial films but later when he heard the story, he said yes to work in the film and this character came to Nana Patekar.

On the other hand, when Nana was told about casting Nana to Rajkumar that Nana Patekar is going to work with him in the film, Raj Saheb got nervous after hearing this and he started getting scared to work with him. He tells Mehul why he has finalized Nana. He is very abusive and also keeps abusing on the sets.

On the other hand, when Rajkumar was told that even Nana had said, Raj Saheb interfered in the middle, I would leave the film and go away. After which Raj sahib had said where do I interfere. He had said that now the talk is over, so let’s do films.

Let me tell you, at the beginning of the film, Rajkumar and Nana Patekar did not sit together after the shoot. But when the song Pee Le Pee Le O Mere Raja… was being prepared in the film, the two came close and became very good friends by the end of the film.

