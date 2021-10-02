The Romans choose to run a chaotic city from a crowded field

Rome – In the five years since Virginia Raggi became mayor, Rome has had some problems. Garbage has accumulated on the sidewalks, attracting flocks of sea eagles and crows. The pothole epidemic has rattled the city’s streets. Already unreliable public buses have started to catch fire. And the city’s Christmas tree looked so gloomy that the Romans nicknamed it “Mangi”.

Now, in the days leading up to the election of Rome’s mayor on Sunday, the city’s newspapers, frustrated residents and a long list of candidates to replace Ms. Raggi have attacked her over what they say is how much. Gone Rude: Looting Packets of Wild Boar. His critics refer to him as “Ruggi’s pigs” while swapping the viral video of pigs in a Roman dumpster.

“If we want to build a zoo, we are on a good track,” Carlo Calenda, one of the candidates fighting against Ms. Raggi, said on Italian television.