The ruler of Dubai hacked the phones of his ex-wife and their lawyers, UK court said

LONDON — When the super-wealthy ruler of the Middle Eastern emirate of Dubai found himself embroiled in a British court case with the Jordanian princess, who was once his wife, he did more than employ top-shelf lawyers.

He also deployed high-tech software purchased from an Israeli company to hack the cellphones of his ex-wife, two of his lawyers and three other associates, according to court documents made public on Wednesday.

One of the lawyers, Baroness Fiona Shackleton, is a current member of the House of Lords – potentially adding to friction in the close ties between the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates, which includes Dubai.

According to Bill Markzak, a researcher at Citizen Lab, this appears to be the first confirmed case of software, known as Pegasus and sold by the Israel-based NSO Group, that was successfully used to hack a British officer’s phone. is being done for. The Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, which investigated the phones mentioned in the case and found that they had been hacked.