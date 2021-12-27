The run-up to finale tonight on COLORS’ BIGG BOSS 15 nishant pratik karan tejasswi

Entertainment

Only two weeks are left for ‘Finale Week’ in Bigg Boss 15. We have seen in previous episodes how Ticket to Finale tasks got canceled one by one, leaving this season still longing for its second finalist. In today’s new task, the contestants have to nominate a name that they feel contributes less to all the tasks.

This work shall be decided by unanimous consent or majority opinion. Karan and Tejasswi have made efforts to rekindle their romance, but it looks like their relationship will remain in turmoil as they both go their separate ways to win the game. Tejashwi nominates Rashmi.

At the same time, Karan nominated Abhijeet. This makes Tejashwi think that Karan is just trying to keep Rashmi safe. Frustrated by his call, Tejashwi tells him, “If you are going to play to save Rashmi, then I am not okay with it!”. On the other hand, Rakhi continues to dominate the ‘Sanchalak’ in ‘Snowman Task’, which makes everyone angry.

Prateek targets Umar to keep him out of the game, but Rakhi takes a suspicious call by keeping him safe against the rules. Prateek confronts his prejudice, but Rakhi taunts him by saying that he is afraid of Umar. She ends her argument by saying, “My verdict is the final one!” What happens next will be shown in today’s episode.

With only two weeks remaining for the ‘Finale Week’, the housemates are going all in on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’! We have seen in the previous episodes how the tasks of ‘Ticket To Finale’ have got canceled one by one, making this season still yearning for its second finalist. In today’s new task, the contestants have to nominate, here read today bigg boss 15 episode details

