The sale of this cheap flagship phone with 60MP front camera and 68W fast charging support will start from March 4.

16 seconds ago
The Moto Edge 30 Pro competes with the recently launched flagship phones in India. In this Motorola phone, you are being given two 50 megapixel cameras. Also, it packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Smartphone maker Motorola has launched its new phone Moto Edge 30 Pro in India. This phone is believed to be the premium smartphone of the Edge series. Two 50MP rear cameras are being given in this, while talking about the front, a 60MP selfie camera is also being given in it. In addition, users are being given special facilities like 68W fast charging support, Wi-Fi 6e for fast internet connectivity. The sale of this smartphone is starting from March 4.

The Moto Edge 30 Pro competes with the recently launched flagship phones in India. This is a flagship budget smartphone of Motorola. Which packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Additionally, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro runs on Android 12 out of the box and will get two years of Android updates. However, only one variant 8GB RAM and 128GB storage has been offered in this. This phone will compete with iQoo 9 Pro and Samsung’s premium Galaxy S22 series in terms of processor.

specification
Motorola Edge 30 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and anti-fingerprint coating. The display also supports HDR10+ content and has full-HD+ resolution. The Moto Edge 30 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone weighs 179 grams and its thickness is given 8.79mm.

camera
Coming to the rear camera, the Motorola Edge 30 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 114 FoV, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Is. The primary rear camera can record 8K video at 24fps, 4K video at up to 60fps, and Full-HD video at up to 60fps.

phone connectivity
Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 6e, USB-C port, NFC, dual-SIM card and Bluetooth 5.2, Dolby Atmos support, Snapdragon sound, three mics, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and dual stereo speakers with ThinkShield protection. Talking about the battery, there is a 4,800mAh battery that supports 68W fast charging bundled inside the box.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price
The price of this Motorola phone in India is Rs 49,999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be purchased from Flipkart and Moto Stores from March 4. It comes in two color options Cosmo Blue and Stardust White.


