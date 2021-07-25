The Salzburg Festival Opens in Search of Elusive Peace

SALZBURG, Austria – “What is peace? asks a singer in Latin at the beginning of “Quod Est Pax?” »By Klaus Huber The orchestra responds with a wandering spectral sound that underlines the question, as it is posed again and viewed from different angles, until the instruments burst into a disorderly mass as if to answer: Peace is not a pleasant tune.

After all, peace – the theme of this year’s Spiritual Opening, the concert series that opens the Salzburg Festival – is often more of an off-stage character, evoked through crises and conflicts. And that was particularly elusive as last week’s performances were almost thwarted by the world’s troubles.

In the early days of the festival, heavy rains brought the Salzach River to dangerously high levels – a reminder of the deadly floods that recently swept through parts of Germany and Belgium. Across the Atlantic, extreme heat roasted the western United States as a multibillionaire prepared for a minutes journey to the ends of space. The dumpster fire metaphor for the state of affairs seemed to lose its appeal as Earth was, in fact, on fire. And, most urgently for Salzburg, the pandemic still loomed over the performing arts.