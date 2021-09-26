The Sandman: Netflix debuts video from its adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s comic book series

Netflix debuts a video from its upcoming series based on Neil Gaiman’s DC comic book series the Sandman. The video was brief, but it gave us a good glimpse of actor Tom Sturridge as Dream.

The video was shown during Netflix’s Tudom event on Saturday. The show also featured Gaiman, Sturridge and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (who plays Death) talking about the series.

If you want to get another preview of what to expect from the series, check out the character poster Netflix shared for Sturridge’s dreams, Howell-Baptiste’s death, and Mason Alexander Park’s wish in a twitter thread.

the Sandman In development for years, Netflix picked up the show in 2019 in a deal with Warner Bros., which owns DC Entertainment, which was reportedly “massive.” Earlier this year, Netflix announced some of the cast for the show, including Vivienne Achempong as Lucien and Gwendoline Christie (best known for playing Brian of Tarth). game of Thrones and Captain Phasma in star wars) as Lucifer.

the Sandman The latest show based on Gaiman’s work. amazon customized lucky Cue to Amazon Prime Video, and the show was so successful that the company opted to take it on for a second season. Starz. made three seasons of american god, the last of which began in January.