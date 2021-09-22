‘The Savior for Sale: Da Vinci’s Lost Masterpiece?’ Review: Doubling Down
A new French documentary, directed by Antoine Vitkin, arrives in the United States with less fanfare than expected. A better film on the same subject, supposedly Leonardo da Vinci’s newly discovered painting, “The Lost Leonardo,” was already released in the States last month.
Like “The Lost Leonardo,” “Sailor for Sale: Da Vinci’s Lost Masterpiece?” “Salvator Mundi” is about the quest A painting that some experts have attributed to Leonardo da Vinci. A painting bought by some art investors for less than $2,000 would eventually sell at Christie’s auction house for more than $450 million. This is a unique story.
Frankly, “The Lost Leonardo” is fleeting, intrinsically more coherent, more absorbing. That said, “Savior for Sale” offers an object lesson in the ways a filmmaker expresses his perspective, or agenda.
For example, Diane Modestini, a major restorer, one of the lead interviewees on “The Lost Leonardo,” is barely pictured here. No wonder: while the producers of “The Lost Leonardo” are very sympathetic to Modestini, and often emphasize his integrity, “Salver for Sale” relies on the idea that “Salvator Mundi” should not be re-painted. it was done. As such, the documentary can be seen as an attempt to chronicle the numerous scandals, which extended all the way to the withdrawal of a painting from an exhibition at the Louvre.
Also, there are different scenes, and interviewees who were absent from “The Lost Leonardo,” which add spice to the story of how an apparently lost painting was restored by a Renaissance master, mega- Rich’s kicked off in various markets, and was later bought, it seems, by a Saudi royal.
A spicy new element is Loic Gauzer, the former co-president of post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s who put together the painting’s final auction. He is portrayed as a cruel and repulsive character. Gauzer’s own social media accounts provide no small help here; The post includes a ghoulish video of him declaring, “We will hold an auction that will make the market great again“
Witkin, however, can be sloppy; He names the different classes after some of the power players (“The Curator,” “The Expert”) and considers the two different people “The Merchant.” He then follows correspondent David D. Some dirty pool plays cropping up Kirkpatrick’s byline.
Scott Rayburn, a London-based freelance journalist who writes for the Times and appears on screen, admits that Kirkpatrick’s article had “quite the scoop”. Absolutely!
