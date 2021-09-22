‘The Savior for Sale: Da Vinci’s Lost Masterpiece?’ Review: Doubling Down

Also, there are different scenes, and interviewees who were absent from “The Lost Leonardo,” which add spice to the story of how an apparently lost painting was restored by a Renaissance master, mega- Rich’s kicked off in various markets, and was later bought, it seems, by a Saudi royal.

A spicy new element is Loic Gauzer, the former co-president of post-war and contemporary art at Christie’s who put together the painting’s final auction. He is portrayed as a cruel and repulsive character. Gauzer’s own social media accounts provide no small help here; The post includes a ghoulish video of him declaring, “We will hold an auction that will make the market great again“

Witkin, however, can be sloppy; He names the different classes after some of the power players (“The Curator,” “The Expert”) and considers the two different people “The Merchant.” He then follows correspondent David D. Some dirty pool plays cropping up Kirkpatrick’s byline.

Scott Rayburn, a London-based freelance journalist who writes for the Times and appears on screen, admits that Kirkpatrick’s article had “quite the scoop”. Absolutely!

The Savior for Sale: Da Vinci’s Lost Masterpiece?

