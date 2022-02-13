The school in Delhi will resume for nursery to eighth grade, get ready and learn new changes
Nursery to VIII schools will start from 14th February. The written consent of the parents is required to send the child to school. Schools will have to determine the number of students under their infrastructure so that they can comply with the Covid-19 protocol. The Director of Education on Saturday instructed all school principals to work on the mental and emotional health of the children through various activities for the next two weeks after the reopening of the school as the school has been closed for the last two years. Most affected. The first two weeks after the school opens for younger classes, the focus will be on awareness and joy classes to help children get rid of stress and fear and return to study better.
Opportunity for students to mix in school
The learning gap between children’s basic skills related to reading and mathematics will be identified and filled with the help of ‘Mission Bunyad’ activities. As the school closes due to the corona, the children will be given an opportunity to share their experiences, creating the right environment, giving the students a chance to blend in with the school. Teachers will work to connect emotionally with each child. The previous worksheet will be reviewed in the first two weeks instead of starting a new topic.
Exam preparation is very fast
Government schools in Delhi are gearing up for the board exams. In this context, a meeting was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Director of Education regarding the proper conduct of classes by all school heads and preparation for board examinations.
Focus on practical work
During the meeting, Director of Education Himanshu Gupta, Education Advisor Shailendra Sharma and Additional Director (Schools) Rita Sharma discussed the necessary preparations for the upcoming examinations as well as the launch of schools from nursery to VIII from Monday with all school heads. . It was informed in the meeting that along with the class, the demonstration work will also be taken care of. With the shift to offline mode after a long period of online classes, it has become extremely important for children to better focus on practical classes. Teachers should pay separate attention to each child so that the child’s progress can be monitored, said the director of education.
The focus will be on learning disadvantages and student performance
The school head decided to hold daily review meetings with all the teachers so that the learning needs of the students could be understood and met. Depending on the learning needs of the children, the head of the school may also call for additional resources from the SMC fund. Each child will be given a sample paper prepared by CBSE and Directorate of Education. Remedial classes will be organized to offset the loss of studies due to school closure and to improve student performance.
You can download sample papers and educational materials from edudel.nic.in
Children can download sample papers and educational materials by visiting the Education and Examination Departments on the Education Department’s website edudel.nic.in. Efforts will also be made to bring back children who have dropped out of school due to shifts and other reasons. The education director will hold a review meeting of education officers and school heads in each district from Monday to ensure good preparation of children.
Delhi School resumes: 9th to 12th classes resume in Delhi, Sisodia talks to students
#school #Delhi #resume #nursery #eighth #grade #ready #learn
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.