The script of the film was lost after casting Vinod Khanna, Sunil Dutt had to request

Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna had told in an interview that Sunil Dutt had cast him for a film, but later his script was lost.

Actor Vinod Khanna had worked in many hit films, but the film ‘Man Ka Meet’ released in the year 1969 proved to be a milestone in his career. He got a different identity from this film and he was seen in a negative role. After that he played many similar characters. When Vinod Khanna was asked about it in an interview, he said that this film was really the biggest hit of my career.

Describing the reason behind getting the film, Vinod Khanna had said, ‘I had played a negative character, but in this film I was introduced by Sunil Dutt ji. Sunil Dutt ji had chosen a script and it had two heroes. Our casting and so on for that was all done. His brother Som Dutt ji was also chosen as the hero in the film. He did not find that script later or rather it was lost somewhere. After that he started looking for the script again.

Vinod Khanna further says, ‘Dutt sahib wanted a script in which there are two heroes. When he got this script later, he requested me. He said that you have a little negative role in this, but I want you to do this role. Dutt Saheb said that I am sure that you will be able to play this role well. After this, I got many hit roles similar to this one after the other.

Movies started getting: Vinod Khanna says, “Even though my career started with negative roles, I changed my image very quickly. For many years I was doing two films. In those days, the film used to be a multi-starrer, so I alone am not responsible for it because that was the test of the producers. After I left the film industry, hero-centric films started being made. Let us tell you, Vinod Khanna passed away on 27 April 2017 after a long illness.