The Seattle Storm of the WNBA is the winner. the city should fully adopt them

SEATTLE – What do I need to do here to buy the hat that represents the best team in women’s basketball?

That’s what I was thinking last week as I walked the streets of downtown Seattle, where the WNBA champion, the Storm, was home.

In sporting supplies stores, I looked for a green-and-gold storm cap, a T-shirt, or perhaps a replica of the team’s new black jersey, whatever displayed my love for one of the major teams in the sport. Do.

What I found were stores full of Seahawks, Mariners, and Washington Huskies swag. I saw eager customers buying caps with an ice blue “S” that represents the Kraken, the new NHL team in town. Kraken’s first game isn’t until next month.