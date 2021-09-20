The SEC has launched an investigation into Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard, the video game maker behind Call of Duty and other major franchises, said Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the company over “disclosures regarding employment matters and related issues.”

An Activision press official said the SEC had issued subpoenas to the company and several current and former employees, but did not provide further details on the focus of the investigation. The company is cooperating with the investigation, the official said in an emailed statement.

An SEC representative declined to comment on the investigation, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Activision spent the summer battling allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination. In July, a California employment agency sued him, accusing him of promoting a “frat boy workplace culture,” in which men mock rape and make women harassed and less likely than their male colleagues. been paid. Later that month, more than 1,500 workers walked out and signed a letter protesting Activision’s early dismissal response to allegations of misconduct.