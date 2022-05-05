The second season of Panchayat is ready to come, before that there is a demand to stream season 1

The much-awaited second season of Panchayat is slated to air on May 20 on Amazon Prime Video. In such a situation, if you have not yet seen the first season of this wonderful show, then this is the right time.

Phulera Ki Memories: Set in the backdrop of Phulera, a quaint small village in Uttar Pradesh, the series captures the nuances of rural life and its people beautifully. Its lead character Abhishek falls in love with a place he used to hate. So in the show it is interesting to see how everyone’s eyes fill when she realizes that this is the place she is from. In such a situation, in the second season also it will be very interesting to see what he does in the panchayat. The slowly developing chemistry between the characters brings out a beautifully woven and complex fabric of society, which forces you to see the vulnerability of a common man.

People of Panchayat: Jeetendra is a gem and undoubtedly his performance is commendable in every way. Season 1 saw stalwarts like Raghubir Yadav immersed in the character as if it was made for him and Neena Gupta making her presence felt with her limited screen time. Every other character in the show also keeps us entertained.

Abhishek’s Escape Plan: The main character of the show Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar) always revolves around leaving the panchayat and getting a decent city job. Now we can’t wait to see what he does this season! Like if you are friends: Everyone needs development in their life. Even though the whole world around you may not be working properly, having that one support system gives you a lot of hope in life.

Scope of love?: The show literally saves the best for last. The scene where Abhishek and Rinki bump into each other over a water tank manages to awaken the romantic element within everyone. While we don’t really know if there is any chemistry between the two, we will have to wait for the coming season to see how this new relationship blossoms. proceeds where Abhishek and Rinki bump into each other, creating a spark. The new story will delve deep into the hilarious and innocent world of Panchayat and progress through innumerable layers of romance, drama and formidable female power (Neena Gupta) in the localities of Phulera. Here’s a great recap of the first season that will excite us even more for the second season.

