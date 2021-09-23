The second wave of corona is over in India: Is the second wave of corona over? The government has responded – the second wave of corona in response to the Indian Ministry of Health

The number of corona cases in the country has decreased and in all this the question is whether the second wave of corona is over. The health ministry currently believes the second wave of corona is not over yet. Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said that the decline in Kovid cases is still going on but the pace at which we want to reduce it is not happening. The second wave of corona is not over yet.In the last 24 hours, about 31,000 new cases of corona have been reported in the country. Rajesh Bhushan said that the number of active cases of corona has decreased. There are currently 3,01,000 active cases in the country. The recovery rate is 97.8%, this rate is constantly increasing. Currently, Kovid has more than 1 lakh active cases in Kerala and more than 40,000 cases in Maharashtra.

Rajesh Bhushan said that we still need to maintain cowardly behavior. We must ensure that the expansion of covid vaccination is rapidly being promoted. Most of the 31,000 new cases reported came from Kerala and Maharashtra.

Increasing speed of vaccination

About 62 crore people in the country have so far received the first dose of Kovid vaccine, while more than 21 crore people have received the second dose. 99% of health workers received the first dose and 84% received the second dose. Dr. V.K. Paul, a member of the Health, NITI Commission, said about 2/3 of the adult population has received a single dose of the covid vaccine. 66% of people aged 18+ received at least one dose, almost a quarter of the adult population received both. This is a milestone.

Four states (Karnataka, Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu) with 10,000 to 17,000 active COVID cases, the remaining 30 states and Union Territories have less than 10,000 active cases.