The Secret to Great Online Communities

An essential element is people like Kate Bilowitz.
Bilowitz is the co-founder of a Facebook group called Vaccine Talk, which describes itself as an “evidence-based discussion forum” for people with different beliefs about vaccinations to better understand each other.
You can imagine ragging shout fests, but since I read about the group in The Washington Post, I’ve been watching Vaccine Talk, and I’ve seen discussions that are mostly sympathetic, civic, and subtle. Tears welled up in my eyes as I read the kind answers to someone who was worried about a loved one recovering from a cancer vaccine.
The vaccine talk is not perfect and the group work is full. Facebook admits that Vaccine Talk is the kind of group it wants on its site, but Bilowitz told me that the group’s supervisors are constantly worried about shutting down. (More on that in a minute.)
Vaccine Talk shows that our online experiences are shaped by the people who run our favorite Facebook groups, NextDore neighborhood meetings, Reddit parent forums, or Discord Book Groups.
In my ideal world, the best online community hosts would be famous like Mark Zuckerberg. Consider a phase of this newsletter to get them more attention.
Vaccination is a time consuming labor. Bilowitz, who is a parent and works in real estate, said she spends about 10 to 15 hours a week on Facebook groups. I asked why she gave so much time to a volunteer role in which she is occasionally shouted at by strangers.
“It’s extremely rewarding when people tell us that the group has helped them,” Bilowitz said. “We’re not here to preach to people, but when people are hesitant about vaccines and find information that helps them believe in their decision – honestly, that’s the number one reason why we do it.”
The irony of creating a great online community is that if they work, they don’t look easy. Of course not. Bilowitz said that the supervisors of Las Talk, like others who run the online group, worked hard to create a healthy culture and to create and enforce a code of conduct.
Vaccine Talk started four years ago and focused on childhood vaccines like measles. The initial idea was that there should be space for conversations for anything. “It didn’t work,” Bilowitz said. “It was not a civic discussion forum.” A lot of people – especially those with strong pro- or anti-vaccine scenes in the wide middle – tuned out.
Now, the rules require people to be respected, and the group offers tips on how to effectively back up claims, along with evidence. The limit is to “complain too much” about the group or how it is run. About 30 moderators scattered across multiple time zones closely monitor comments and approve newcomers who want to join a group of about 77,000 members.
Bilowitz knows that some people may feel suffocated by the railing of vaccine talk, but she considers them necessary for productive conversation.
The dangers of misinformation about vaccines complicate the work of groups and Facebook. In order to combat misinformation on its site, there are rules against posting vaccine information on Facebook which is considered false by fact-finding groups or health officials. But it’s a challenge for groups like Vaccine Talk, where people can sometimes post inaccurate information and get help to remove it – something that’s allowed under Facebook’s rules.
Bilowitz said Facebook disabled Vaccine Talk twice this year for several hours as punishment for violating the company’s policies against misinformation. Facebook told me it was aware that the group had been removed once and that it was a mistake.
Facebook spokesperson Leonard Lam told me, “The company can do a lot to support well-meaning communities like Las Talk.”
You’ll hear more from Bilowitz, along with Reddit’s founder and well-known drag performer, at Thursday’s on-tech event. I hope you’ll join me in better understanding the workings of people like her who make technology a living reality for the rest of us.
