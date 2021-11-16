The Secret to Great Online Communities

This article is part of the On Tech Newsletter. Here is a collection Rear column.

We know that gathering people on the Internet can be either vague and insensitive, or welcoming and informative. On Tech is hosting a virtual event this week for members of the New York Times on how healthy online communities survive and how to get the most out of them.

An essential element is people like Kate Bilowitz.

Bilowitz is the co-founder of a Facebook group called Vaccine Talk, which describes itself as an “evidence-based discussion forum” for people with different beliefs about vaccinations to better understand each other.

You can imagine ragging shout fests, but since I read about the group in The Washington Post, I’ve been watching Vaccine Talk, and I’ve seen discussions that are mostly sympathetic, civic, and subtle. Tears welled up in my eyes as I read the kind answers to someone who was worried about a loved one recovering from a cancer vaccine.

The vaccine talk is not perfect and the group work is full. Facebook admits that Vaccine Talk is the kind of group it wants on its site, but Bilowitz told me that the group’s supervisors are constantly worried about shutting down. (More on that in a minute.)