The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Iran, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”

United Nations, Sep 10 (PTI) A senior United Nations official has said that several members of the Taliban administration in Afghanistan, including the prime minister and foreign minister, are on the UN sanctions list and the Security Council has been asked about steps to impose sanctions. List. Decisions need to be made. The official warned that ISIL-K is active and could face re-emergence.

Deborah Lyons, special envoy of UN Secretary-General for Afghanistan Antonio Guterres and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, said: “The Taliban announced the administration to us two days ago.

He said those hoping to take everyone along would be disappointed as the list does not include women and non-Taliban members, no one from the previous government and no minority group leader.

Lyons told a Security Council discussion on Afghanistan on Thursday that the current regime includes a number of people led by the Taliban between 1996 and 2001.

“For those sitting here, what is the immediate and practical significance of the 33 names, most of which are on the UN sanctions list and include the prime minister, two deputy prime ministers and the foreign minister,” he said. All of you will have to decide what steps to take regarding the approval list and what will be the impact on future partnerships.

The Taliban has announced a radical interim government led by its influential ‘Rahbari Shura’ chief Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, a UN-banned terrorist, has also joined the interim Taliban government. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the son of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the founder of the Haqqani Network and a global terrorist, has been appointed the new caretaker Home Minister in the Taliban government.

Lyons said the new reality is that the lives of millions of Afghans will depend on how the Taliban rule.

He warned that the impact of recent developments in Afghanistan was being felt beyond its borders.

Many of Afghanistan’s neighbors fear how the Taliban regime will affect their own security. They fear the consequences of an expanded Islamic State that the Taliban cannot control. They fear a large influx of refugees across their borders. They fear the consequences of dropping large quantities of weapons in Afghanistan.