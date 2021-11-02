The separation from Malaika had become a necessity; Arbaaz Khan had told the reason for the divorce by taking the name of the son

Arbaaz Khan had told in an interview that at one point of time, I started feeling that it was very important to separate from Malaika.

Actress Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married in the year 1998. But in the year 2017, both had decided to separate. The fans of both were shocked to hear the news of Arbaaz-Malaika’s divorce as there was no such discussion before. When Arbaaz was asked about the reason for the divorce in an interview, he clearly said that a time had come when he felt that it was necessary to separate.

Talking to ‘Pinkvilla’, Arbaaz Khan had said, ‘It was a tough step for my son Arhaan Khan. I think my separation from Malaika became very important to get through the tough times. I am always ready for my son. Malaika has the custody of my son and I have never fought for the custody of my son because I believe that only a mother can take care of the son. I am not questioning my son’s intelligence.

Arbaaz Khan did not want custody of son: Arbaaz Khan is asked the next question, ‘Did you find it difficult to tell your son about this?’ Arbaaz says, ‘My son was 12 years old at that time. He was fully aware of this. Did he know what was happening? This was not at all surprising to him. It is said that children know everything in advance, so it was just like that.

In another interview, when Malaika and Arbaaz Khan were asked about ‘Dabangg’, they said, ‘I had given everything in Malaika’s hand. Even she used to cut the checks of the film herself. Now as far as the question of doing an item song with Salman Khan is concerned, I would just like to say that I had just spoken to Salman and he agreed for it. Malaika had said, ‘It is not that Salman Khan was seeing me for the first time. He had seen me dancing on the screen. Even though I was sharing the screen with him for the first time.