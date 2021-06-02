The septet pose for a family portrait for their 8th anniversary celebrations





BTS followers have began their celebrations for their eight anniversary month. This time, the celebrations are going to be big. Their new track Butter is No.1 on the Billboard Sizzling 100. The boys launched a video the place they thanked followers. Immediately morning, Huge Hit Leisure launched 4 family portraits of the boys. In one of many pics, we are able to see them dressed like conventional Englishmen with gray trousers, coats, ties with plaids and checks. The different click on has the boys in white. It may be mentioned that they’re wanting handsomest on this image. Plus, there are a couple of pics the place they’re wearing brilliant shades of yellow, purple and onion pink. Additionally Learn – TXT’s Soobin is extraordinarily grateful to THIS BTS member for serving to the Okay-pop band with the lyrics of 0X1=LOVESONG

We will see that the hair color of the boys has modified once more. J-Hope and Jungkook have gone in for an ash gray hair. Kim Taehyung and Suga are again to black. V’s perm has gone lacking too. Within the video the place they thanked ARMY, RM mentioned that the target was to make a summer time track that might uplift the temper of their listeners. Jimin mentioned they had been very grateful for the immense love. Suga mentioned this was the type of motivation they wanted to make higher music that might contact the lives of their viewers in a higher method. Within the meantime, Suga can also be trending with the hashtag WHAT YOONGI WANTS YOONGI GETS. That is concerning his want that BTS songs prime the charts internationally. Additionally Learn – TXT’s 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) ft. Seori is all about celebrating friendship

We will see that celebrations have began in earnest for this. The septet might be giving an interview to an Indian channel over the weekend. Additionally Learn – Rubina Dilaik and family tried copying BTS and it took 10 rehearsals, 20 goof-ups and 30 retakes to get it proper

