The septet to release their comeback album on 9th July? ARMY here’s an update from Big Hit aka HYBE





BTS is one common identify within the music enviornment. They’re at the moment ruling the roost, a lot to the delight of their followers, ARMY. Now, there have been a number of studies surfacing saying that BTS will probably be releasing their comeback album subsequent month. A South Korean information portal, SPO TV Information claimed that the most well-liked Okay-pop band will probably be releasing their subsequent album as quickly as on 9th July 2021. Till now, BTS has launched about 9 Studio albums and a number of other compilations, EPs, and extra. Is BTS actually releasing their new album? Big Hit Leisure aka HYBE has responded to the identical. Additionally Learn – What? BTS’ V walks and talks in his sleep! Band members reveal Kim Taehyung’s bizarre habits

The officers at HYBE launched a press release saying, “We’ll reveal our artists’ plans after they’ve been finalized.” Effectively, that is neither sure nor no. Nevertheless, ARMY, do not lose coronary heart. The boys revealed in their Butter press convention that they’re at the moment working on their subsequent album. The boys additionally revealed that they have been earlier planning to drop it in Summer time nonetheless it panned out. Additionally Learn – Trending Leisure Information At present – Indian Idol 12: Eradicated contestant Anjali Gaikwad reacts to livid followers’ demand for Shanmukhapriya’s ouster; After Sidharth Shukla, followers need Shehnaaz Gill to enter Bigg Boss as Toofani Senior

In the meantime, BTS is dropping their third Japanese language compilation album quickly. Known as BTS, The Greatest launched on sixteenth June 2021. In the meantime, the band is busy with their Festa 2021 celebrations, whereby they’re celebrating their eighth debut anniversary. Simply a few days in the past, RM aka Kim Namjoon dropped his solo materials, Bicycle. RM’s final solo materials was launched again in 2018 known as ‘Mono’. Bicycle is produced, written and organized by RM and singer-songwriter John Eun. Additionally Learn – Simply 4 nervous fanboy moments of BTS members with Usher, Ariana Grande and others to make you fall in love with the Bangtan boys over again

In the meantime, BTS’ newest single, Butter is doing wonders on the music charts. It reportedly topped the Billboards Sizzling 100s charts twice. Aside from topping the Billboards, BTS’ Butter additionally topped Japan’s Oricon chart. Is not that tremendous?

Speaking about extra wonderful, the Okay-pop band not too long ago turned the primary Korean boy band to get not one however 4 awards on the Billboard Music Awards 2021. They gained the High Promoting Music, High Duo/Group, High Music Gross sales Artist, and High Social Artist for their chart-topping single for Dynamite.

