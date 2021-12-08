The series of scams…

Omprakash Thakur

Devbhoomi also seems to be the land of scams. Recently, thousands of fake degrees have been found in Manav Bharti University, a private university in district Solan. Now the Himachal Pradesh Private Education Regulatory Commission has urged the University Grants Commission to cancel the degrees of four teachers teaching in Indus International. Apart from this, the commission has requested the Director General of Police of the state to register a case in this matter and has imposed a fine of three lakh rupees on this private university. Not only this, doubts have also been raised regarding the degree of the Vice-Chancellor of this university.

The business of selling fake degrees from private universities in the state has been in the news for a long time. There is a provision in the law that if a university is found surrounded in a fake degree case, then its entire property can be acquired by the government. But the state government has not taken any step in this direction till date. Not only this, these private universities have also committed scholarship scam worth billions in the state. The matter is under CBI. The management which did this scholarship scam has gone somewhere.

Some other owner and management has come in his place. Clearly the business is on. In the previous government, the son of a relative of a big leader of the state had been posted as an assistant manager in the Tourism Development Corporation on the basis of a forged certificate. A case was registered against him and after a lot of struggle he had to be sacked.

This Devbhoomi has become infamous due to fake degrees, now the police have come under the guise of drug dealing with drugs. Baddi, an industrial site under Solan district, is known as a pharmaceutical hub in the country. It is here that consignments of drugs worth at least one hundred crores have been illegally sent to other states. Police has caught two people in this business. But the state police is silent about who are the real fishes. Obviously two people cannot do such a huge illegal business. Obviously, this business must have been going on for a long time.

Not only this, the Anti-Money Laundering Cell of the police has also claimed to have broken the trap of the mining mafia. In three such cases, assets worth around Rs 3 crore of 20 accused have been probed and the investigation report has been shared with the Enforcement Directorate. Obviously, this business must have been going on for a long time.

It is interesting that under the nose of the government in the capital, the liquor contractor has cheated the government of crores by forgery in liquor permits. The Excise and Taxation Department is also investigating for a long time, but it is not known under whose pressure this investigation takes a slow pace.

It is obvious that such businesses have badly defamed the Devbhoomi but no effective steps are being taken by the government and its agencies.

