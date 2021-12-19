The shining Maruti Ertiga is available here in the budget of just 5 lakhs, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

The family is big and want to buy a 7 seater car, so know here the complete details of the offer to buy Maruti Ertiga in a budget of 5 lakhs.

After small cars in the country’s car sector, 7 seater cars are most in demand among large families, due to which many companies have launched their MPV cars in this segment, in which today we are going to talk about a popular car in this segment, Maruti Ertiga. Talking about which is also the best selling car of its company.

If you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 7.96 lakh to Rs 10.69 lakh, but here we are telling about the offer in which you can take this car home in a budget of just 4 lakhs. can.

Today’s offer on this car is given by the second hand car buying website CARS24, which has posted this car on its site, its price is just Rs 4,91,299.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of April 2013 and it has run 39,487 km so far, this Maruti Ertiga is owned first and its registration is registered at DL 9C RTO office in Delhi.

On buying this car, the company is giving six months warranty and seven days money back guarantee with certain conditions. According to this money back guarantee, if you do not like this car within seven days of buying this car, then you You can return it to the company, after which the company will refund your entire payment.

If you want to buy this Maruti Ertiga, then after this offer, know the complete details of the features and specifications of this car.

The 1462 cc engine given in this car is given 1.5 liter petrol engine and this engine generates power of 105 PS and peak torque of 138 Nm.

Talk about the features of this car, it has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Apart from this, features like Auto Climate Control, Push Button Start Stop, Rear AC Vent and Reverse Parking Camera have been given. Talking about the mileage of this car, the company claims that this Maruti Ertiga gives a mileage of 18 kmpl.