The shocking news for me is that Virat Kohli has slipped to fifth place in the ICC Test rankings; Coach Rajkumar Sharma says: Coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed surprise when Virat Kohli slipped to 5th position

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has slipped to 5th position in the ICC Test rankings after his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma expressed surprise. However, the coach has hoped for a century soon with Virat’s batting.

In the last 17 innings, not a single century has come from Kohli’s bat. Virat scored his last Test century in the Day Night Test against Bangladesh in 2019 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kohli has scored a total of 62 runs in 3 innings of the current Test series against England (IND v ENG Test Series). Speaking to India News, Rajkumar Sharma said, “I don’t think he needs to be inspired because he is already inspired. When I spoke to him after the last match, Kohli was very excited that the team had won and not worried about his runs. When he lives with such an attitude, understand that a big century is going to happen.

‘Kohli loves challenges’

India beat England by 151 runs in Lord’s Test The third Test of the series will be played at Headingley from Wednesday. Team India is leading 1-0 in the five-match series. According to Rajkumar, ‘Chasing the path is a challenge for Kohli. I’m sure because I’ve known him since childhood and he loves challenges. This is good and we will see a good fight in the coming matches.

Kohli has slipped to 5th position in the rankings

Before the start of the Test series against England, Kohli was ranked fourth in the ICC Test batting chart. But now it has slipped to 5th. Also, Virat’s counterpart Joe Root has done brilliantly and reached the second position in the rankings. Regarding the rankings, Rajkumar Sharma said, “I am surprised that Kohli has slipped to 5th position in the rankings. I thought the ways that would overtake them. I will definitely talk to him.

