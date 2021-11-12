Brescia, Italy – With a week to go before his first solo performance, Chinese-Australian artist Badiukao was in head-down work mode: setting up the show during the day and sharpening with hundreds of pencil knives at night.

A total of 3,724— pencils are on display at the “China Is (Not) Near” show starting Saturday at the Municipal Museum in Brescia, an industrial city in Lombardy’s northern Italian region.

A decade after China’s censorship (and Western involvement in it), its treatment of Uighur minorities, or its crackdown in Hong Kong, a decade after it slammed China and created online followers as a political cartoonist, Badiukao said he was looking forward to the show. Traditional organizational setting.

He was not always so forthcoming. Until recently, Buddyukao was so concerned about the Chinese government’s change that he kept his identity a secret, comparing it to British street artist Banksy. He revealed his face in the 2019 documentary and now says he has found safety in exposure, yet he prefers to use his artist name.