The Show Goes On, Even After China Tried to Shut It Down
Brescia, Italy – With a week to go before his first solo performance, Chinese-Australian artist Badiukao was in head-down work mode: setting up the show during the day and sharpening with hundreds of pencil knives at night.
A total of 3,724— pencils are on display at the “China Is (Not) Near” show starting Saturday at the Municipal Museum in Brescia, an industrial city in Lombardy’s northern Italian region.
A decade after China’s censorship (and Western involvement in it), its treatment of Uighur minorities, or its crackdown in Hong Kong, a decade after it slammed China and created online followers as a political cartoonist, Badiukao said he was looking forward to the show. Traditional organizational setting.
He was not always so forthcoming. Until recently, Buddyukao was so concerned about the Chinese government’s change that he kept his identity a secret, comparing it to British street artist Banksy. He revealed his face in the 2019 documentary and now says he has found safety in exposure, yet he prefers to use his artist name.
And, on a recent November afternoon, Badiyukao (pronounced Bah-Dio-Tso) was clearly relieved that the solo event in Brescia was moving forward.
Last month, cultural officials at the Chinese embassy in Rome sent an email to Brescia Mayor Emilio del Bono criticizing the city’s decision to hold the exhibition and requesting that it be canceled. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes, however;
In an interview at his office, Del Bono said, “It is clear that this is a bad omen for the Chinese government.”
He and the president of the Brescia Musei Foundation, which runs the museum, replied in a letter that the show did not cast a bad light on China or its people, but that social critics were a work of art and that Brescia “always supported freedom of expression and will continue to do so.” Said.
“Art should never be condemned,” Del Bono said. “In a democracy, it often criticizes and mocks those in power. It’s part of the rules of democracy. “
He said he had not heard from the embassy; Chinese officials in Rome did not respond to a New York Times inquiry by telephone, email or handwritten letter.
“I am fortunate that his city and this museum have an understanding of my art and the courage to defend my right to expression,” Badiukao said.
In China, censorship for the country’s cultural spheres has long been a reality, and since Xi Jinping’s accession to the throne in 2012, the already-shrinking space for free expression has dwindled. More and more, it is not uncommon for specific works of art and even entire events to be pulled at the behest of Chinese authorities – even if the works are not explicitly political.
Across the country’s borders, China’s vast censorship equipment and economic strength are also increasingly being felt. Direct requests from Chinese authorities to cancel art shows, such as those in Brescia, are relatively rare, or at least not often published.
More often than not, art falls victim to self-censorship in China for fear of insulting the authorities – and thus loses access to the country’s vast market. Those concerns are most evident in Hollywood, where film studios have at times deliberately changed films for fear of deliberately opposing China, which has recently overtaken the United States as the world’s largest film market.
Badiukao said his family in Shanghai had been harassed by Chinese authorities as well as Chinese nationalists in an attempt to calm them down. “It’s a pattern,” he said.
In the past, however, the pressure seems to have subsided. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes, but the show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes, but the show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes. And what should be his first solo show scheduled in Hong Kong in 2018, was canceled by artists and sponsors – Amnesty International, Reporters Without Borders and the Hong Kong Free Press, a local publication – Has said.
A number of works of art from Brescia were exhibited in Melbourne, Australia in February 2020 as part of an urban art festival involving more than 100 artists. It features a neon sculpture of Chinese dissident and Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo, who died in 2017, and his wife, Liu Xiao, as well as a watercolor portrait of Dr. Among them was Lee Wenliang, who gave an early warning about the coronavirus, and it was. He was later beaten by Chinese authorities. He died in February 2020 after contracting the virus.
The exhibition in Brescia is a career retrospective with installations, oil paintings, drawings, sculptures and two planned performances.
The director of the museum, Stefano Karadzov, said the event was about “finding an artist” who works in a variety of mediums but was excluded from showing work online because “the only way he could do art and his art was to see.”
“Public museums should provide space for those who do not have a market,” Karadzov said, adding that this is expected to give more support to artists.
Badiukao said he hopes the Brescia show will introduce him to a new audience and see his work in a new light.
“Of course, when people come to a gallery or a museum, their expectations are very different,” he said. “Such an organization has inherent power and authority, so if you are performing in such a space, you have a great privilege.”
He also understands that he has to face obstacles.
“To be an artist you have to have exhibitions, you have to have galleries, you have to adapt to the mainstream art market, which is obviously very difficult for me because doing business with me means you are refusing business. China, ”he said.
But in Brescia, he received minimal support.
Francisca Bazoli, president of the Brescia Musei Foundation, said: “We have not given up. “We believe in the role of channeling themes as a powerful and inspiring tool of contemporary art that affirms freedom of expression,” she said. “We didn’t invite Badiukao because he was a disgruntled Chinese man, we invited him because he is an artist who shows us how art can be used as a serious tool. It was a cultural, not a political, operation. ”
