The Silent Sea Full Movie Download (2021) Hindi English 480p 720p

The Silent Sea is a Netflix series released in 2021. It has a total number of 8 episodes. This is a sci-fi Drama series produced by Netflix.

The Silent Sea Movie Download – Get ready for even more incredibly exciting content from South Korea, as Netflix launches its K-Drama content to the Moon with The Silent Sea. A Christmas treat, subscribers can look forward to streaming The Silent Sea on Netflix from Christmas Eve. We’ve kept track of everything you need to know about The Silent Sea, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

The Silent Sea is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi K-Drama series directed by Choi Hang-yang. The series was written by screenwriter Park Eun-Kyo who helped adapt Choi Han-yang’s 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility into a television series.

Netflix’s new sci-fi series is a part of its huge $500 million investment into content from South Korea. The project was first announced in January 2020.

Series Info:

Full Name: The Silent Sea

Language: Hindi, korean, English, tamil, Telgu

Release Year: 2021

Quality: 480p, 720p, 1080p

Format: Mkv

Netflix has revealed that The Silent Sea will be available to stream on Friday, December 24th, 2021 and will arrive on the streaming service globally. It’ll be added at 12.01 AM PST.

Every Trailer Released for The Silent Sea on Netflix

Two trailers have been released for The Silent Sea thus far.

The first was a minute and a half teaser that was released primarily on Netflix’s The Swoon channel. It has, as of December 16th, 1.1 million views.

A second trailer labeled as the “official trailer” was released on Netflix’s main YouTube channel. It’s two minutes and 30 seconds long and has amassed an impressive 3.3 million views since its release on December 10th.

What is the plot of The Silent Sea?

Set in the not-so-distant future, the Earth is dying and undergoing desertification. Earth’s only chance of survival rests in the hands of a specialist team sent to the Moon, whose task is to retrieve a mysterious sample from the Balhae Base research station.

Who are the cast members of The Silent Sea?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in The Silent Sea. The majority of the cast was announced throughout the latter months of 2020.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Han Yoon Jae Gong Yoo Goblin | Train to Busan | Coffee Prince Song Ji An Bae Doo Na Kingdom | Sense8 | Stranger Rye Tae Seok Lee Joon My Father is Strange | Woman with a Suitcase | Vampire Detective Kim Jae Sun Heo Sung Tae Psychopath Diary | WATCHER | The Penthouse: War in Life Gong Soo Hyuk Lee Moo Saeng The World of the Married | Designated Survivor: 60 Days | One Spring Night Soo Chan Jung Soon Won The Good Detective | Be Melodramatic | Fight For My Way TBA Heo Jung Do Beautiful World | Time | Memory TBA Lee Joon Hyuk Mystic Pop-Up Bar | Catch the Ghost | The Lies Within TBA Kim Sun-Young Homemade Love Story | Crash Landing on You | When the Camellia Blooms

Popular South Korean actress has become an extremely familiar face on Netflix in recent years. The Silent Sea will be Bae Doo Na’s fifth appearance in a Netflix Original series.

Fans of Goblin and Train to Busan will instantly recognize Gong Yoo, who returns to acting in a television series for the first time in five years. He also briefly appeared in Netflix’s megahit, Squid Game. Gong Yoo spoke to GQ about why he boarded the project saying he found the science-fiction nature of the story compelling and that he gets to pick projects nowadays.

When did filming begin on The Silent Sea?

According to Han Cinema, filming began in August 2020.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that The Silent Sea is going to have a total of 8 episodes. No runtimes have been confirmed, but we’d expect each episode to have an approximate runtime of 45 minutes.

The Silent Sea Cast ScreenShot:



