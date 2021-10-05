The singer thanked fans after Britney Spears’ father was removed from her patronage position

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 (PTI) Pop singer Britney Spears on Tuesday thanked her fans and supporters for freeing her father from Jamie Spears’ 13-year-old “protector.”

Under U.S. law, a court can appoint an elderly or physically and mentally ill person as a ‘guardian’ to handle his or her day-to-day and financial affairs, a system called a ‘guardian’.

Jamie was given the position of protector in 2008 when Britney was suffering from mental problems. The responsibility of caring for their children was then taken away from Brittany. After being released from her father’s ‘conservatism’, Brittany thanked her fans.

The singer wrote on Instagram, “I have no words for the Free Britney movement. Because of your children and your persistent efforts, today I am free from the position of protector. Now my life is moving in the right direction. Last night I cried for two hours, me and my fans know the reason. You can hear the sound of your heart and you can hear my voice. It is true. ”

On September 2, a California court expelled Jamie Spears from the Conservatives. There will be a hearing on November 12 on whether to remove it completely.