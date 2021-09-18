The Sisters Behind Veracruz All Natural Breakfast Tacos in Austin
Austin, Texas – The line was in the hotel lobby early in the morning, and everyone was eating migas.
The migas, of a restaurant called Veracruz All Natural, have long been a fixture for Austin’s breakfast-taco-obsessed population: scrambled eggs flecked with pico de gallo and freshly made tortilla chips dangling at their crunch. Then there are the messy tops with Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro and a slice of avocado. The whole thing is placed in a tortilla and wrapped tightly in foil like a present.
“When I go out of town, this is the meal before I leave, and when I get back in town, this is the meal,” said Eater Austin editor Nadia Choudhury. “Their is by far the best example of Austin’s tacos.”
But if the MiGs sold at hotels and five other locations are attention-grabbing, their makers are the exact opposite. Reyna and Maritza Vazquez, owners of Veracruz All Natural, are shy and laid-back, often wearing jeans and sneakers.
The Vazquez sisters have done much more than just serve up popular tacos from a food truck. They have changed the landscape of Austin dining, paving the way for more regional Mexican offerings in a city long defined by Tex Mex cooking, and helped other immigrants and their families form restaurant groups with minimal capital. Is.
“If it wasn’t for them, there wouldn’t be a lot of new and different styles,” said Armando Reyo, a reporter and producer at Identity Productions in Austin who wrote about the tacos. “He did a lot for the immigrant entrepreneur.”
He has achieved this by creating cuisine that he grew up in Veracruz, Mexico, and has not succumbed to the pressure that many immigrant chefs feel to alter their meals to fit. If anything, Mr. Rayo said, the sisters are setting trends in Austin. There were certainly food trucks, breakfast tacos and fresh-pressed juices in the city before Vazquez came along, but Veracruz All Natural combining so many ingredients. The presenter for Feels Joe Austin will be signing.
In September, following requests from customers across the country, Vazquez will launch a food truck in Los Angeles, expanding the business beyond Texas. “If we can go and be successful there, we will try elsewhere,” said 38-year-old Reyna Vazquez.
While the sisters are proud of their success at home, they sometimes feel conflicted about how it has played out. They have built a client base that is highly non-Hispanic – without a wide following within their own strong community. East Austin, where he introduced Veracruz, has become quite civilized, and its longtime Mexican American residents have moved elsewhere.
The sisters don’t feel like they fit into the predominantly male chef circle in Austin. Customers often assume, he says, that the restaurants are run by their husbands, who are white. “It’s interesting how people automatically think that to be a successful business, it has to be a white-owned business,” Reyna said.
“We’re trying to change that,” she said, and not by following some template for success set by other restaurants. They are building their own.
His arrival in Los Angeles will be characteristically low-key. Going with what they know: a truck parked at the Line Hotel in Koreatown. An eventual brick-and-mortar restaurant is also part of the plan.
The truck, called Hot Tacos, will have a less regional menu than their Austin locations: taco bowls, tacos (including migas), quesadillas, and nachos. The idea, the sisters say, is to serve high-quality Mexican food at reasonable prices — $11 for a steak taco bowl, for example — occupying a middle ground between fancy venues and street carts.
They say they have received lucrative offers to open in several states, including Colorado, Washington and New York. But Los Angeles has always been his dream. The city’s rich, diverse taqueria scene can be daunting for some newcomers. For the sisters, it’s exciting, 42-year-old Maritza Vazquez said in Spanish. (The sisters are bilingual.) “We want to show that we can be successful in a city that has a lot of diversity.”
The move to Los Angeles comes 22 years after he immigrated to the United States, illegally crossing the border with his mother, Reyna Sr., and Maritza’s ex-husband, and their step-daughter, Lis-a Mariscal.
While working at Austin Taqueria, the sisters noticed that Mexican cuisine had little resemblance to the dishes served by their mother at the restaurant they ran out of their home in Veracruz. Tex Mex, with its rich chile con carne and queso, was by far the city’s dominant take on Mexican food.
In 2006, with $6,000, Reyna bought a truck and opened Antojitos Veracruz on North Lamar Boulevard, offering the city its flavors of home, along with juices, smoothies, and snacks such as elote and raspedos. Two years later, Maritza joined, And he began serving tacos based on his mother’s recipes on East Caesar Chavez Street.
“People weren’t used to shopping from food trucks before,” Reyna said, although the city would become the epicenter of a national food-truck boom just a few years later. None of the sisters spoke English at the time, and they feared that people would discover their undocumented status. (Both are in the process of applying for citizenship.)
Business picked up after Veracruz attracted coverage in local newspapers—a 2009 article in the Austin Chronicle spotlighting their pork torta, and a short feature in the Austin American-Statesman in 2011.
There were Mexican restaurants throughout East Austin, said Mr. Rayo, a journalist and producer. But Veracruz All Natural stood out for its emphasis on fresh produce and vegetarian dishes. Trucks were easily accessible due to its proximity to Interstate 35, a major highway widely considered an unofficial barrier between Austin’s white and non-white population.
Although Veracruz first attracted many diners to East Austin, some who lived there thought the tacos were too expensive, not something Tex Mex was used to.
“I think the product we were selling was not really targeted towards the community we were in,” said Mariscal, who is now Veracruz’s training manager. “They were like, ‘What is this healthy stuff?'”
In 2012, the sisters were invited by the Southwest Festival to set up a food trailer on East Sixth Street for the South. Emeril Lagasse, Rachael Ray and other celebrities stopped by and ordered. In 2015, Veracruz All Natural was highlighted in the Food Network show “Top 5 Restaurants”. His blue trailer with straw umbrellas had become the destination.
Today, diners can find Veracruz all over Austin. The sisters said three of its 60 or more employees are Hispanic. But they are still trying to build a strong connection with their community.
Because Veracruz has attracted so much attention in English-speaking publications and such a large non-Hispanic audience, Reyna said, Hispanics can feel too intimidated to travel. They make up only one fifth of the customers.
To make Veracruz feel more welcoming, last spring the sisters began hosting salsa nights featuring musicians from the Latin diaspora, and Frida Friday ATX, a monthly market named after Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. kept, highlighting local priests of color. “I miss talking to people in Spanish,” Reyna said.
Regina Estrada, whose family opened Tex Mex restaurant Joe’s Bakery in East Austin in 1962, said her location has long been that Mexican American customers who have moved out of the area would make a special trip to eat there. . Veracruz, she said, may not have had those regular cultivations because it is new.
Ms. Estrada, 40, lived near the restaurant’s first location. “Watching him grow and see the recognition and appreciation he has received is really a testament to his work ethic”, he said. At the same time, he adds, one location can never be representative of Austin’s diverse array of taskers. “But I think it’s that simple to say. It’s a good story to spin.”
Still, 31-year-old Luis Robledo, who grew up in East Austin, says Veracruz has had a positive impact on Austin’s cuisine and restaurants like his own. Mr. Robaldo, who goes by Beto, was raised at Tex Mex, but his restaurant, Cuantos Tacos, which opened in 2019, focuses on Mexico City cooking. “Without people knowing it,” he said, Veracruz “opened their minds to new ways of eating tacos.”
They are one of several taquerias run by people of color and focusing on various regional styles that have recently opened on the East Side, including nixta taqueria and discada. He said that the Vazquez sisters had independently offered business advice to him and the other owners.
The sisters say they have not received such help from the chefs who run other popular restaurants in the city. “They don’t invite us to their shows or to collaborate,” Reyna said.
Ms. Choudhury of Eater Austin called the boycott from Veracruz’s major Austin food festivals “an unintentional form of gatekeeping” because the people who organize these events are white people asking others like themselves to participate.
This doesn’t bother the sisters who haven’t looked for the traditional trappings of success for a chef, such as a television hosting gig or cookbook. Three years ago, she was asked to make tacos on the Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay,” but she declined because Reyna had planned a vacation. (Their business director initially stated that he was too busy to be interviewed for this article.)
They are not expanding to Austin. On a recent Wednesday, the sisters gathered in Austin for what would become their second brick-and-mortar location, set to open early next year. This location, at the former Robert Mueller Municipal Airport, used to be Youngbloods Fried Chicken, part of an old-school Texas chain. Black-and-white photographs of young couples filled the walls, as well as a large sign above a pass that read, “Save room for pie!”
The sisters will replace those decor with vibrant murals inspired by Mexican street art and the Veracruz beach. Their menu will feature Tamales Veracruzanos and Cochinita Pibil. Quietly and carelessly, they will make the place their own.
