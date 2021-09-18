The Sisters Behind Veracruz All Natural Breakfast Tacos in Austin

Austin, Texas – The line was in the hotel lobby early in the morning, and everyone was eating migas.

The migas, of a restaurant called Veracruz All Natural, have long been a fixture for Austin’s breakfast-taco-obsessed population: scrambled eggs flecked with pico de gallo and freshly made tortilla chips dangling at their crunch. Then there are the messy tops with Monterey Jack cheese, cilantro and a slice of avocado. The whole thing is placed in a tortilla and wrapped tightly in foil like a present.

“When I go out of town, this is the meal before I leave, and when I get back in town, this is the meal,” said Eater Austin editor Nadia Choudhury. “Their is by far the best example of Austin’s tacos.”

But if the MiGs sold at hotels and five other locations are attention-grabbing, their makers are the exact opposite. Reyna and Maritza Vazquez, owners of Veracruz All Natural, are shy and laid-back, often wearing jeans and sneakers.

The Vazquez sisters have done much more than just serve up popular tacos from a food truck. They have changed the landscape of Austin dining, paving the way for more regional Mexican offerings in a city long defined by Tex Mex cooking, and helped other immigrants and their families form restaurant groups with minimal capital. Is.