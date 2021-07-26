The Skateboarders Taking Over Are Among The Youngest Olympians in Tokyo

TOKYO – Youth were served to a global audience on Monday when two 13-year-old skaters fought until the final round to determine the winner of the women’s street competition.

Alexis Sablone, the 34-year-old skater from Brooklyn, had the best eyesight. She was in contention for a medal, much to her surprise, and now watched girls under half her age compete to win at the Olympics.

“I was like, ‘We’re finally here,’” Sablone said after finishing fourth. “The female skaters have reached critical mass. There are enough now that there will be wonders. And they are there.

In front of her, Rayssa Leal of Brazil, an energetic teenager with flowing hair and a broad smile, appeared to become the youngest gold medalist in Summer Games history.