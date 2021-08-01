The slogans of Jai Shri Ram were forcibly raised from the journalist of National Dastak, Anmol Pritam, who reached Jantar Mantar in the sloganeering regarding a particular religion Anger

A video of provocative slogans allegedly being raised against a particular religion has surfaced at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. In this video, people of some organizations are seen giving provocative speeches. During this protest, controversial slogans against a particular religion were raised by the crowd. A journalist who had come to cover this protest had to face trouble.

Sharing this video on social media, people are raising questions on the government. In fact, in the video going viral, the gathered crowd is trying to force the journalist to chant Jai Shri Ram. In the video, some people are seen saying that you will not speak Shri Ram… If you want to live in this country, you will have to say Jai Shri Ram.

On this the journalist said, ‘If my mind says so, I will speak. But you guys don’t force me. So many people will surround me and say that if you say Jai Shri Ram, then I will not speak.’ Some people seen in this video are repeatedly asking the same question to the journalist that why are you not speaking Jai Shri Ram. At the same time, some people present in the crowd say that this person should be fired from the channel. On this, the journalist said that tell me one thing, if I do not listen to what you people say, then I am wrong? Let us inform that this video has been shared by the journalist of National Dastak from his Twitter handle.

People are criticizing the government on this video viral on social media. At the same time, some people are asking the Supreme Court to take cognizance of this matter.

It was written from the Twitter account @MDAFROZALAM8873 that all this is happening in our country. What is the silence of you people telling? This crowd has started considering itself as paramount, but it does not know that there is nothing bigger than the Constitution. The Supreme Court, which is called the protector of the Constitution, should take cognizance of them.

An attempt was made to call me “Jai Shri Ram” by intimidating me. When I refused, I was also pushed. you guys see for yourself in the video@NationalDastak @profdilipmandal pic.twitter.com/iswtGbff72 — Reporter Anmol Pritam (@anmolpritamND) August 8, 2021

A Twitter user wrote that many of my friends are Muslims, I also do Ram Ram to them and also do God Hafiz. Forcibly calling Ram Ram is a crime. It has been written on the video from @babusinhsolank5 Twitter account that where is the country going from? BJP devotees have lifted the god from the temple of faith and dragged him to the court of moblynching.





