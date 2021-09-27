The Social Democrats won the German election by the narrowest margin.

As Germany’s election results came out swiftly on Monday, no party got a decisive majority, but the defeat was obvious: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.

After being in power for 16 years under Ms Merkel’s leadership, she saw her share of the vote drop by almost nine points, securing only 24.1 percent of the vote. This was the party’s worst performance in its history, and the election signaled the end of an era for Germany and Europe.

According to preliminary official results reported early Monday, the Social Democratic Party defeated Ms Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union by 1.6 percentage points. His candidate, Olaf Scholz, insisted the party’s five-point advantage from 2017 – giving him 25.7 percent of the vote – gave him the mandate to form the next government.

It would likely take at least three parties to form a government, and both the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats were planning to hold competitive talks to do so.