The Social Democrats won the German election by the narrowest margin.
As Germany’s election results came out swiftly on Monday, no party got a decisive majority, but the defeat was obvious: Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats.
After being in power for 16 years under Ms Merkel’s leadership, she saw her share of the vote drop by almost nine points, securing only 24.1 percent of the vote. This was the party’s worst performance in its history, and the election signaled the end of an era for Germany and Europe.
According to preliminary official results reported early Monday, the Social Democratic Party defeated Ms Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union by 1.6 percentage points. His candidate, Olaf Scholz, insisted the party’s five-point advantage from 2017 – giving him 25.7 percent of the vote – gave him the mandate to form the next government.
It would likely take at least three parties to form a government, and both the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats were planning to hold competitive talks to do so.
Already on Monday, Germany began a political posturing, as both parties sought to woo partners for a possible government.
Europe’s largest democracy hangs in a sort of limbo at a crucial moment, when the continent is still struggling to recover from the pandemic and France – Germany’s partner at Europe’s core – took weeks if not months to form a coalition. may take. He faces divisive elections next spring.
For more than a decade, Ms. Merkel was not only the Chancellor of Germany but effectively the leader of Europe. He propelled his country and continent through successive crises and in the process helped Germany to become Europe’s leading power for the first time since World War II.
When the exit polls were announced on Sunday evening, there was a wave of joy at the Social Democratic Party’s headquarters. After a while, supporters clapped and chanted “Olaf! Olaf!” His candidate, Olaf Scholz, took the stage to address the crowd.
“People checked the box for the SPD because they want a change of government in this country and because they want the next chancellor to be called Olaf Scholz,” he said.
The campaign proved to be the most unstable in decades. Ms Merkel’s Christian Democrats candidate Armin Lashet was long seen as the frontrunner, until a series of mistakes linked to her own unpopularity destroyed her party’s lead. Mr. Scholz was completely counted on his party before a spectacular 10-point comeback due to his stable personality. And the Greens, who briefly led early in the election, fell short of expectations, but recorded their best result ever.
Mr Lashet appeared at his party headquarters an hour after the election ended, declaring the result “fuzzy” and vowing to try to form a government even if his party came second.
The progressive, environmentalist Greens made significant gains compared to the 2017 election, but fell short of having a viable shot at the chancellor. It appoints the Greens, as well as the business-friendly Free Democrats, to join the next government. They will play a key role in deciding what the next German government might look like, depending on which party they choose to rule with.
On the outer edge of the political spectrum, support for the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AFD, appeared almost unchanged, while the Left appeared to be hovering over the 5 percent threshold needed to win seats in parliament.
