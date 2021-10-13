The sooner Modi leaves, the better – Rakesh Tikait, angry at the Prime Minister, said – the whole country will be sold

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, an excuse is being made to run out of coal to give power to private companies. The electricity which is available for Rs 7 now will be available for Rs 15 in the future.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is continuously targeting the central government for the violence in Lakhimpur-Kheeri in the past. On Friday, Rakesh Tikait had reached the last Ardas program organized by the United Kisan Morcha in Tikunia. Here Tikait also raised the issue of shortage of coal. He said, ‘These people will sell electricity to private companies. Right now the unit is Rs 7 and it will become Rs 15 directly. Due to giving electricity to private companies, they will forcefully show the shortage of coal. If Modi is not removed in 2024, there will be a lot of trouble.

Rakesh Tikait further says, ‘Laws are black for farmers and Modi is black for the country. The sooner you go, the more relief you will get. From January 1, all the picture will be clear. Let us see how many crops will be sold at double the price next year. Just understand one thing that Modi is black for the country and laws are black for the farmers. Our demand is that the government should withdraw all three black laws and fix the price of MSP.

Demand for resignation of Ajay MishraBKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, as long as the Union Minister of State for Home continues in his post, there is no question of an impartial inquiry into the issue. That is why our demand is that Ajay Mishra should be thrown out of the cabinet. If Ajay Mishra’s resignation is not taken, then we also have a way of agitation. Very soon it will be announced by us.

Rakesh Tikait had said, now the government has full time to think. The ashes will be flown on October 24 and all our people will reach Lucknow on October 26. It is the government’s hooliganism that videos of the Lakhimpur-Kheeri violence are not being allowed to surface as internet services have been suspended in the entire area. People here are afraid of the Union Minister of State for Home, so even after getting injured, they are not coming forward to give a statement.

Let us tell you, on behalf of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, the United Kisan Morcha has announced that a memorial will be built in Tikonia itself in the memory of the dead farmers. Tikait said here that only arrests have been made to mislead people and they are being interrogated with bouquets.