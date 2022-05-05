The Sound Of Magic: 5 Reasons Why Ji Chang-Wook, Hwang In Yeop’s Netflix Series Shouldn’t Be Missed



The Sound Of Magic is finally coming to Netflix tomorrow. The grandeur and effervescence quality the the trailer has projected has got us very excited about this show. We have been waiting for a while to experience magic, and now we have two of them. From Now On, Showtime is streaming on Viki since April and now The Sound Of Magic will too. There a lot of reasons we are looking forward to this six part series. Let us tell you five of them. The Sound Of Magic: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Dhoom 3, All Movies and shows The Ji Chang-wook, Hwang In Yeop Netflix Series Is Reminding Us Of.

1. The plot

The story of The Sound of Magic revolves around Yoon Ah-yi (played by Choi Sung-eun) who wants to become an adult as soon as possible so that she can help her family. Being an adult is not an easy job and needs a lot of courage. TSOM aims to mirror that.

2. The return of the Itaewon Class director

Director Kim Sung-youn gave us the memorable Itaewon Class starring Park Seo-joon, Kim Da-mi, Ahn Bo-hyun, Lee Joo young and more. It’s one of the best Korean drama series of 2020. Be it the love triangle or the character development or the viciousness of the negative leads, everything was just pure class. That makes us really hopeful about The Sound Of Magic.

3. The Magic Musical

The trailer gave us a glimpse of Ji Chang Wook as magician Ri-eul, flamboyant, fun, charming and a master of tricks. Now add melody to it and it becomes a magical fantasy musical. In an interview to Korean Herald, the director shared that the series will is a departure from the monochromatic style of the webtoon it is based on The Sound of Magic: Annarasumanara. He shared, “The monochrome style of presentation, a unique charm of the original webtoon, was changed. Unlike how the webtoon shows the thoughts and emotions of a teenage girl, Yoon Ah-yi (played by Choi Sung-eun) in a monologue, we wanted to deliver these in a powerful way, so we decided to combine it with music.”

4. Ji Chang Wook

Ji Chang-wook is perhaps one of the biggest reasons we want to watch this series. We have been missing that charming guy for a while now although we appreciate the fact that he is doing different kinds of roles like Lovestruck in The City. Ji Chang-Wook Looks Effortlessly Chic in New Photoshoot, Shares Pics on Instagram.

Check out the trailer here…

5. Hwang In Yeop returns

Hwang In Yeop is the latest obsession of many. He has been given a raw deal so far when it comes to getting the girl, be it 18 Again or True Beauty. The guy manages to shine bright even in a second lead. So it’s really nice to see him in a different role. Will he get the girl this time? Guess we will know once we watch the series.

