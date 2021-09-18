The S&P 500 fell for the fifth day, its worst stretch since February.

US stocks fell for the fifth day in a row on Friday, with the S&P 500 ending the week in its longest losing streak since February, plunging 1.7 percent.

For the day, the benchmark US index S&P fell 0.8 percent.

Apple, which has a major impact on the index as the largest company in the S&P 500 by market capitalization, dropped 3.3 percent after a federal judge ruled the company to allow app developers in its App Store to use other methods of paying customers. ordered to stop directing. their services. Google, which is locked in its own court case over paying for apps, fell 1.9 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite ended the day down 0.9 percent.

But the disadvantages weren’t limited to the tech sector. The announcement comes a day after President Biden announced that companies counting on the end of pandemic-related precautions were effectively rolling out a vaccine mandate for millions of American workers.

American Airlines was one of the worst-performing stocks of the day, down 6.2 percent, and United Airlines and Delta Air Lines performed almost as poorly. Casino company Penn National Gaming fell 4.9 percent, and Las Vegas Sands was down 4.2 percent.