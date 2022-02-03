The SP candidate said crying – I do not have the courage to lose this time, I am tired now

As part of the campaign for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the candidates are trying to garner support for themselves by doing door-to-door campaigns. During this, different colors are being seen. A video of a Samajwadi Party candidate is seen crying out saying, “Now I don’t have the guts to lose, I have lost a lot.” This video is being shared fiercely on social media.

Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party has fielded Sunil Chaudhary for the third time from Noida seat. He was defeated in the first two elections. He could not hide the pain of the last two defeats during the campaign. A video of Sunil Chaudhary and his wife crying while seeking votes is going viral on social media.

In the viral video, Sunil Choudhary says, “I don’t want to lose anymore, I don’t have the courage to lose. If you want to shoot someone, hit the chest, don’t shoot from behind. Sunil Choudhary breaks down saying this. Sunil Choudhary says, “If I will die from a bullet from behind, I will think that who killed me? But if I die from the front, then I can say that I have come after dying from my loved ones, others have not killed. It is being told that Samajwadi Party candidate Sunil Chaudhary had reached Yakubpur village. This is where he cried while appealing to vote for himself during public relations.

Similarly, in another video, Sunil Chaudhary’s wife is asking for votes with tears in her eyes. In the viral video, Preeti Chaudhary is appealing for votes with folded hands with an elderly voter. During this, he also has tears in his eyes. Other women present there are greeting Preeti Chaudhary with flowers and garlands around her neck.

Let us inform that in the first phase of the three assembly seats of the district, Noida, Jewar and Dadri, voting will be held on February 10. Elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases and the results will be declared on March 10.