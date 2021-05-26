The sprawling NSW property where David Bowie rewrote his hit single China Girl is listed for sale

A New South Wales property with a spot in music historical past has gone available on the market with a whopping price ticket.

In line with a report by The Each day Telegraph’s realestate.com.au on Tuesday, the posh property in Numinbah is where David Bowie rewrote his hit, China Girl.

The four-bedroom property in far north NSW has been listed with a value information of between $3.2million and $3.5million.

The sprawling property sits over 5.26 hectares, and boasts sweeping mountain views, a salt water swimming pool and music shed.

It was within the music shed that Bowie supposedly reworked his 1983 hit, China Girl, which he initially wrote with Iggy Pop.

‘Bowie scribbled the lyrics all around the partitions of the shed, however the authentic phrases have sadly been painted over by the previous proprietor,’ stated actual property agent Janis Perkins.

The tune went on to peak at quantity 10 on the Billboard Scorching 100, whereas it reached quantity two on the British music charts.

Nevertheless it’s not simply music followers who’re prone to be drawn to the property – it additionally has a licence to extract 22million litres of water from the Nice Artesian Basin.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom residence was constructed again within the late Eighteen Eighties, however has a just lately renovated kitchen.

‘This distinctive property is coveted by many however reserved for solely a choose few,’ reads the itemizing on realestate.com.au

There are additionally stables to deal with 4 horses, a tack room, broad verandahs and manicured gardens.

They added: ‘As a visitor, David Bowie is rumoured to have labored on the world-famous hit single, China Girl in 1983 in Wagawn’s music room…’