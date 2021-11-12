The Stakes Are Sky-High for a ‘Ring’ Coming to the Met Opera
LONDON – Richard Jones, his director, is expected to be a third-time charmer when the first installment of the new “Ring” cycle of the English National Opera unveils on November 19.
Jones’ first attempt at Wagner’s four-part epic, which opened at the Scottish Opera in 1989, reached the second part of “Die Walkure” before the money ran out. A production at the Royal Opera House in London brought it to an end in the 1990s, but Jones’s irresponsible staging bombed. The audience shouted, and the critics were cruel.
“They were very restless,” Jones, 68, said recently. “The whole thing. And I couldn’t live through it. I somehow left opera.“
Crushed, the British director crossed the Atlantic and attempted music. The show, “Titanic,” was plagued by technical difficulties, but overcame and became an unexpected Broadway hit, winning five Tony Awards in 1997. Now, almost a quarter of a century later, Jones is ready to try the “ring” again. And if all goes according to plan, the people of New York will decide if it succeeds this time.
Metropolitan Opera says it will bring Jones’ new “ring” from 2025 and will complete the cycle at the end of the 2026-27 season. “The great thing about opera is how far we plan to go,” said Peter Jelb, general manager of Met, in an interview.
“I’m a big fan of Richard Jones,” Gelb added. “He is a director who is very much in tune with the opera narrative he is doing. And his work as a theater director is very effective. He brings all that work into the opera. “
The stakes may be higher for a Mate who spent $ 16 million on his last “ring” directed by Robert Lepez. New Yorker critic Alex Ross called the staging “the most stupid and futile product in modern operatic history” back in 2019.
LePage’s Central Draw was a 45-ton machine that remained on stage throughout the cycle, with huge, rotating planks overlaid with video projection to enchant the world of “rings” from the depths of the Rhine to heaven. Degradation-prone contraption creaked, groaned and whirred, when it all moved. At one point, the guesswork was cut, and, instead of the rolling mountains, the Windows logo appeared. Especially when staging was new, about 10 years ago, the characters seemed secondary to technical matters.
LePage’s “ring” was “about the visual spectacle,” Galeb said; this time, the focus will be on “intimate, internal storytelling.”
In an interview during a rehearsal break in October, Jones, who was born in London and worked in the theater stagehand, said he focuses on the characters’ psychology and motivations.
“I’m shamelessly Stanislavskian,” he said. “I work a lot on the back story.”
He confessed that his former London “ring” – in which the action revolved around the mighty gold-clad Rhinemadens, was wearing a latex fat suit, and the king of the gods, Votan, was holding a “one-way” road sign. With heavy hands
“It will be read as bldgeoning rather than now,” he said. Its new “ring” will be more straightforward and “descriptively clear to the first time buyer”.
Still, viewers shouldn’t expect “dumbing down,” Jones added Monster, throbbing, obscure, big, weird thing, ”he said. “And if someone says, ‘Come to the tent, we’ll make it simple and clear,’ Well, that’s not for me. ‘
David Benedict, a columnist for the British theater trade newspaper The Stage, who has been pursuing Jones’ career since the 1980s, said that Jones was deeply and seriously involved in what he was doing, but not entertaining.
“He’s a very funny man,” Benedict said. “The ‘ring’ cycle isn’t a minute’s laughter, but there’s a joke and Richard will find it.”
Featuring the fun and eccentricity of the two Jones opera productions seen in New York, they include the dark, entertaining, awkwardly campy staging of HumperDink’s “Hansel and Gretel”, which opened at Met in 2007. And who has spent many seasons as an offer of the company’s family vacation. When Mark-Anthony Turnes’ “Anna Nicole,” played at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 2013, made former playboy playmate Anna-Nicole Smith a tragic heroine, Anthony Tomasini wrote in the New York Times that it was “stumbling, manor.” , And, in his weird way, weird. “
It remains to be seen how much joy Jones can derive from Wagner’s epic, and it will be a while before the whole picture becomes clear. Natasha Haddad, a spokeswoman for the English National Opera, said the company would introduce their “ring” as a personal opera in five seasons, ending in 2025; No full cycle of work is planned for London. (Both The Mate and the English National Opera declined to say how much Jones’s “ring” would cost.)
To make matters a little more complicated, the company is starting with the second part, “Die Walkure”, which was executed as a solo staging before the whole “ring” was committed. Presented as “The Valkyrie” in English, as is the tradition at the English National Opera, the production, which runs through December 10, will feature elements familiar to Wagner traditionalists: breastplates, a spear, and finally a flame of magic fire. (But, sorry, not a helmet with horns.)
Staging is not a 19th century throwback, however; The action will be against Jones’ longtime ally, Stewart Lang’s tough, modern set. Jones was reluctant to show a holistic approach to his creation – “a dangerous thing to tell a journalist,” he said. But he went on to say that the paradigm of industrial capitalism, the feminist myth, the fantasy of a fool, and much more: “This is not a politics-free zone.”
Rachel Nichols, who will be singing Brunhilde in the soprano G “The Valkyrie”, said that her personality is based on Swedish meteorologist Greta Thunberg and that she will wear sneakers, shorts and a T-shirt with a breastplate. Top
“She’s a teenage girl, and things are either right or wrong,” Nichols said of Brunhild. “If anyone tries to introduce her to the shade of gray, she will find it very difficult.”
In London, the cast includes Matthew Rose, Nicky Spence, Emma Bell, Brindley Sherat and Susan Bickley – hosted by Martin Brabins, music director of the English National Opera. When the production reaches the Met, there will be other singers, including emerging star soprano Lise Davidsen in the role of Siglinde. Jelb declined to give further details about the casting, but said the “ring” would be a showcase for the company’s music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin, who will be leading the work for the first time in the entire staging.
“One of the hallmarks of any new music director in a big opera house is, at some point, having a ‘ring’ cycle to make his own calls,” Gelb said. “And I wanted Yannick to ‘ring’.”
Rumors were rife that a production currently underway at the Deutsche Opera in Berlin and directed by avant-garde darling Stephen Herheim would be transferred to New York, and the announcement of the English National Opera in February surprised industry viewers that its “ring” and not Berlin staging, would play at Met.
At a June press conference in Deutsche Welle, the company’s artistic director, Dietmar Schwartz, told reporters that the transfer deal with Mate was never “ready for a deal.” Officials in New York went to Germany last year to inspect the product, he said, but Metla found it inappropriate.
Mate hopes that Jones’s vision will be a better match, especially after all the problems in Leap’s “ring”. Like the unfortunate ship in Jones’ Broadway “Titanic” which failed to sink in the first preview after the hydraulic set failed, Leapage’s machine also released the ghost at a crucial moment in the play. At the end of “Das Rangold” on the night of the opening in 2010, while the orchestra’s brass fluttered and the strings shone, the instrument was to create a rainbow pool that would take the gods to Valhalla. But the set stalled on the spot and the performers wandered aimlessly in the wings.
Content in any show can go wrong. In opera, with its glittering ambitions, epic lead times and heterogeneous politics, the claims are skyrocketing – and the scale and complexity of the “ring” adds to everything.
“You really have to bullet-dodge in the opera,” Jones said. “You have to check the conductor. You have to check the artists. You have to check that the artists are there, they are not going to Berlin for a three day ‘Traviata’ or anything. “
“You have to do it yourself,” Jones said. Anyway, at the beginning of the opera’s biggest saga, he noted the optimism: “You close it.”
