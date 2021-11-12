The Stakes Are Sky-High for a ‘Ring’ Coming to the Met Opera

Metropolitan Opera says it will bring Jones’ new “ring” from 2025 and will complete the cycle at the end of the 2026-27 season. “The great thing about opera is how far we plan to go,” said Peter Jelb, general manager of Met, in an interview.

“I’m a big fan of Richard Jones,” Gelb added. “He is a director who is very much in tune with the opera narrative he is doing. And his work as a theater director is very effective. He brings all that work into the opera. “

The stakes may be higher for a Mate who spent $ 16 million on his last “ring” directed by Robert Lepez. New Yorker critic Alex Ross called the staging “the most stupid and futile product in modern operatic history” back in 2019.

LePage’s Central Draw was a 45-ton machine that remained on stage throughout the cycle, with huge, rotating planks overlaid with video projection to enchant the world of “rings” from the depths of the Rhine to heaven. Degradation-prone contraption creaked, groaned and whirred, when it all moved. At one point, the guesswork was cut, and, instead of the rolling mountains, the Windows logo appeared. Especially when staging was new, about 10 years ago, the characters seemed secondary to technical matters.