The start-up boom is going strong in the pandemic

When the pandemic hit, the coffee shop sent workers home, and Mr. Atout’s pay was cut. Home all day and their income uncertain, the couple began to take the prospect of a musical career more seriously. He founded a website and opened a business, Songlorious, writing custom songs for weddings, birthdays and similar events. Within weeks, he had more business than he ever had and began hiring other musicians to help. Last fall, Mr. Atout quit his railroad job to work full-time at the enterprise.

“I think the pandemic forced us into it a little bit,” he said. “It gave us a push where I’ve always wanted to do something but I was so scared because I didn’t want to lose the stability of my job.”

Songlorious is unique in many ways for a Covid-era start-up. It’s only one online business in one sector, the performing arts, which was significantly disrupted by the pandemic. Its founders started the company at least partly out of financial need. And although it started in New York, they are building a business in Chattanooga, Tenn., a medium-sized city where they moved in December, looking for a lower cost of living. Preliminary evidence suggests that growth in start-ups has been strongest outside of large city downtowns, which have been hit hard by the exodus of office workers.

The increase was probably driven, in part, by layoffs that put millions out of work at the start of the pandemic. Researchers at the Kaufman Foundation found that about 30 percent of new entrepreneurs were unemployed last year when they started their business, which was nearly double the pre-pandemic rate.

The preceding recession, more than a decade ago, caused the loss of millions of jobs, but entrepreneurship, by various measures, fell sharply and only slowly rebounded. This was accompanied by a financial crisis and declining home values, making it difficult to obtain capital to start a business.

This timing may have varied in part because potential entrepreneurs were more likely to have the means to advance their vision. Prompt action by the Federal Reserve helped avert the financial crisis, and home prices soared.

business and economy Updates Sep 17, 2021, 4:06 PM ET

The government also provided hundreds of billions of dollars in unemployment benefits, direct checks to households, and other aid. Mr. Atout said federal stimulus checks had helped him and Ms. Hodges run their businesses.